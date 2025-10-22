Junior League Of Ogden

Oasis Community Garden Plot Rentals (2026)

A1 - Small Garden Plot
$25

Reservation for A1 - a Small-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

A2 - Small Garden Plot
$25

Reservation for A2 - a Small-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

A3 - SmallGarden Plot
$25

Reservation for A3 - a Small-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

A4 - Small Garden Plot
$25

Reservation for A4 - a Small-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

A5 - Medium Garden Plot
$30

Reservation for A5 - a Medium-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

A6 - Medium Garden Plot
$30

Reservation for A6 - a Medium-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

A7 - Medium Garden Plot
$30

Reservation for A7 - a Medium-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

A8 - Medium Garden Plot
$30

Reservation for A8 - a Medium-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

A9 - Medium Garden Plot
$30

Reservation for A9 - a Medium-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

B1 - Large Garden Plot
$35

Reservation for B1 - a Large-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

B2 - Large Garden Plot
$35

Reservation for B2 - a Large-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

B3 - Large Garden Plot
$35

Reservation for B3 - a Large-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

B4 - Large Garden Plot
$35

Reservation for B4 - a Large-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

B5 - Large Garden Plot
$35

Reservation for B5 - a Large-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

B6 - Large Garden Plot
$35

Reservation for B6 - a Large-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

B7 - Large Garden Plot
$35

Reservation for B7 - a Large-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

B8 - Large Garden Plot
$35

Reservation for B8 - a Large-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

B9 - Large Garden Plot
$35

Reservation for B9 - a Large-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

C1 - Large Garden Plot
$35

Reservation for C1 - a Large-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

C2 - Large Garden Plot
$35

Reservation for C2 - a Large-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

C3 - Large Garden Plot
$35

Reservation for C3 - a Large-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

C4 - Large Garden Plot
$35

Reservation for C4 - a Large-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

C5 - Large Garden Plot
$35

Reservation for C5 - a Large-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

C6 - Large Garden Plot
$35

Reservation for C6 - a Large-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

C7 - Large Garden Plot
$35

Reservation for C7 - a Large-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

C8 - Large Garden Plot
$35

Reservation for C8 - a Large-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

C9 - Large Garden Plot
$35

Reservation for C9 - a Large-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

D1 - Medium Garden Plot
$30

Reservation for D1 - a Medium-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

D2 - Medium Garden Plot
$30

Reservation for D2 - a Medium-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

D3 - Medium Garden Plot
$30

Reservation for D3 - a Medium-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

D4 - Medium Garden Plot
$30

Reservation for D4 - a Medium-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

D5 - Medium Garden Plot
$30

Reservation for D5 - a Medium-sized plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

R1 - Raised Garden Plot
$25

Reservation for R1 - a Raised Garden Plot or ADA Accessible Plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

R2 - Raised Garden Plot
$25

Reservation for R2 - a Raised Garden Plot or ADA Accessible Plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

R3 - Raised Garden Plot
$25

Reservation for R3 - a Raised Garden Plot or ADA Accessible Plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

R4 - Raised Garden Plot
$25

Reservation for R4 - a Raised Garden Plot or ADA Accessible Plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

R5 - Raised Garden Plot
$25

Reservation for R5 - a Raised Garden Plot or ADA Accessible Plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

R6 - Raised Garden Plot
$25

Reservation for R6 - a Raised Garden Plot or ADA Accessible Plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

R7 - Raised Garden Plot
$25

Reservation for R7 - a Raised Garden Plot or ADA Accessible Plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

R8 - Raised Garden Plot
$25

Reservation for R8 - a Raised Garden Plot or ADA Accessible Plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

R9 - Raised Garden Plot
$25

Reservation for R9 - a Raised Garden Plot or ADA Accessible Plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

R10 - Raised Garden Plot
$25

Reservation for R10 - a Raised Garden Plot or ADA Accessible Plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

R11 - Raised Garden Plot
$25

Reservation for R11 - a Raised Garden Plot or ADA Accessible Plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

T1 - Raised Garden Plot (ADA Accessible)
$25

Reservation for T1 - a Raised Garden Plot that is ADA Accessible at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

T2 - Raised Garden Plot (ADA Accessible)
$25

Reservation for T2 - a Raised Garden Plot that is ADA Accessible at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

T3 - Raised Garden Plot
$25

Reservation for T3 - a Raised Garden Plot or ADA Accessible Plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

T4 - Raised Garden Plot
$25

Reservation for T4 - a Raised Garden Plot or ADA Accessible Plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

T5 - Raised Garden Plot
$25

Reservation for T5 - a Raised Garden Plot or ADA Accessible Plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

T6 - Raised Garden Plot
$25

Reservation for T6 - a Raised Garden Plot or ADA Accessible Plot at Oasis Community Garden to be used for the 2025 garden season only.

Sponsor a plot
$35

Sponsor a plot for a gardener in need of financial assistance

