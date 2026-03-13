Veteran's OATH

Hosted by

Veteran's OATH

About this event

OATH at the OAKs Golf Tournament

13765 Southern Oaks Dr

Burleson, TX 76028, USA

Early Bird Team Entry
$440
Available until Jun 15

8 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

We appreciate your support and would like to offer this early bird special to help us raise the funds for this tournament.

Regular Group Entry
$500

8 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Thank you for supporting our organization. Your donation helps us provide care and assistance to veterans who find themselves in difficult situations.

Single Player Early Bird
$110
Available until Jun 15

We appreciate your support and would like to offer this early bird special to help us raise the funds for this tournament.

Single Player
$125

Thank you for supporting our organization. Your donation helps us provide care and assistance to veterans who find themselves in difficult situations.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!