OATH at the OAKs Golf Tournament

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About this event
8 left!
We appreciate your support and would like to offer this early bird special to help us raise the funds for this tournament.
8 left!
Thank you for supporting our organization. Your donation helps us provide care and assistance to veterans who find themselves in difficult situations.
We appreciate your support and would like to offer this early bird special to help us raise the funds for this tournament.
Thank you for supporting our organization. Your donation helps us provide care and assistance to veterans who find themselves in difficult situations.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!