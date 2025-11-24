Opticians Association Of Washington

Hosted by

Opticians Association Of Washington

About this event

OAW 2026 Sponsorship

3105 Pine St

Everett, WA 98201, USA

Diamond Level item
Diamond Level
$3,500

Sponsor a Speaker

Website & Promo Features thru April

Social Media Shout Out

Booth in Vendor Hall

Gold item
Gold
$2,500

Sponsor Optician Training Workshop

Logo Website and Promo Thru April

Social Media Shout Out

Booth in Vendor Hall

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor a Speaker

Logo on Website Thru April

Social Media Shout Out

Booth in Vendor Hall

Make your sponsorship last all year long for AN additional $ item
Make your sponsorship last all year long for AN additional $
$750
Vendor item
Vendor
$475

~Listed on OAW Website

~Social Media Shout Out

~1 Booth in the Vendor Hall

~2 Vendor Badges for the Event (Includes attendance to CE Courses)

Additional Table in Vendor Hall item
Additional Table in Vendor Hall
$375

Additional table alongside your first table in the Vendor Hall

Additional Vendor Badge for the Event (Includes attendance to CE Courses)

Breakfast Sponsor item
Breakfast Sponsor
$1,500

Silver Sponsor Breakfast

Logo on Website Thru April 2027

Speak during Lunch for 15 Minutes

Booth in Vendor Hall

Lunch Sponsor item
Lunch Sponsor
$2,500

Gold Lunch Sponsor

Logo Website and Promo Thru April 2027

Speak for 15 Minutes during Lunch

Booth in Vendor Hall

Diamond Sponsor Dinner item
Diamond Sponsor Dinner
$3,500

Sponsor a meal during the Spring event

Website & Promo Features thru April 2027

Booth in Vendor Hall

Add a donation for Opticians Association Of Washington

$

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