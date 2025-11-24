OAW 2026 Sponsorship

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About this event
Sponsor a Speaker
Website & Promo Features thru April
Social Media Shout Out
Booth in Vendor Hall
Sponsor Optician Training Workshop
Logo Website and Promo Thru April
Social Media Shout Out
Booth in Vendor Hall
Sponsor a Speaker
Logo on Website Thru April
Social Media Shout Out
Booth in Vendor Hall
~Listed on OAW Website
~Social Media Shout Out
~1 Booth in the Vendor Hall
~2 Vendor Badges for the Event (Includes attendance to CE Courses)
Additional table alongside your first table in the Vendor Hall
Additional Vendor Badge for the Event (Includes attendance to CE Courses)
Silver Sponsor Breakfast
Logo on Website Thru April 2027
Speak during Lunch for 15 Minutes
Booth in Vendor Hall
Gold Lunch Sponsor
Logo Website and Promo Thru April 2027
Speak for 15 Minutes during Lunch
Booth in Vendor Hall
Sponsor a meal during the Spring event
Website & Promo Features thru April 2027
Booth in Vendor Hall
$
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