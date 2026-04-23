OAW 2026 Sponsorship Fall

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About this event
Keynote Speaker Dinner
Website & Promo Features thru April
Social Media
Add in 4 News Letters
Add on Our Web Page 12 Months Acknowledgement of Sponsorship Speaker
Booth in Vendor Hall
Speaker During Saturday Lunch
Add In 3 Newsletters Ad on Web Page 6 Months
Signage on the Program Social Media Post Booth in Vendor Hall
Signage on the program
AD IN 2 Newsletter Social Media Post
Booth in Vendor Hall
Three Month Add on Our Web
~Listed on OAW Website
~Social Media Shout Out
~1 Booth in the Vendor Hall
~1 Vendor Badges for the Event (Includes attendance to CE Courses)
Additional table alongside your first table in the Vendor Hall
Additional Vendor Badge for the Event (Includes attendance to CE Courses)
Booth comes with one Lunch if you have more than one rep this is for you.
Wine Tasting and Dinner
Silver Sponsor Breakfast
Logo on Website Thru October 2027
Speak during Lunch for 15 Minutes
Booth in Vendor Hall
Gold Lunch Sponsor
Logo Website and Promo Thru October l 2027
Speak for 15 Minutes during Lunch
Booth in Vendor Hall
Sponsor a meal during the Fall Festival event
Website & Promo Features thru October 2027
Booth in Vendor Hall
$
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