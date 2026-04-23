Opticians Association Of Washington

Hosted by

Opticians Association Of Washington

About this event

OAW 2026 Sponsorship Fall

50 Comstock St

Richland, WA 99352, USA

Diamond Level item
Diamond Level
$3,500

Keynote Speaker Dinner

Website & Promo Features thru April

Social Media

Add in 4 News Letters

Add on Our Web Page 12 Months Acknowledgement of Sponsorship Speaker

Booth in Vendor Hall

Gold item
Gold
$2,500

Speaker During Saturday Lunch

Add In 3 Newsletters Ad on Web Page 6 Months

Signage on the Program Social Media Post Booth in Vendor Hall

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Signage on the program

AD IN 2 Newsletter Social Media Post

Booth in Vendor Hall

Three Month Add on Our Web

Bronze Level item
Bronze Level
$500
Vendor item
Vendor
$500

~Listed on OAW Website

~Social Media Shout Out

~1 Booth in the Vendor Hall

~1 Vendor Badges for the Event (Includes attendance to CE Courses)

Additional Table in Vendor Hall item
Additional Table in Vendor Hall
$400

Additional table alongside your first table in the Vendor Hall

Additional Vendor Badge for the Event (Includes attendance to CE Courses)

Additional Lunch item
Additional Lunch
$30

Booth comes with one Lunch if you have more than one rep this is for you.

Wine Tasting and Dinner item
Wine Tasting and Dinner
$55

Wine Tasting and Dinner

Breakfast Sponsor item
Breakfast Sponsor
$1,500

Silver Sponsor Breakfast

Logo on Website Thru October 2027

Speak during Lunch for 15 Minutes

Booth in Vendor Hall

Lunch Sponsor item
Lunch Sponsor
$2,500

Gold Lunch Sponsor

Logo Website and Promo Thru October l 2027

Speak for 15 Minutes during Lunch

Booth in Vendor Hall

Diamond Sponsor Dinner item
Diamond Sponsor Dinner
$3,500

Sponsor a meal during the Fall Festival event

Website & Promo Features thru October 2027

Booth in Vendor Hall

Add a donation for Opticians Association Of Washington

$

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