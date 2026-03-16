OB StreetFest Vendor Fees 2026

10x10 Space, Booth Signage, Business Name on Event Map
10x10 Space, Booth Signage, Business Name on Event Map
Food Cart/Tent
$100
10x10 Space, Booth Signage, Business Name on Event Map
10x10 Space, Booth Signage, Business Name on Event Map
Food Truck
$150
10x20 Space, Booth Signage, Business Name on Event Map
10x20 Space, Booth Signage, Business Name on Event Map
Open Storefront Sponsorship
$300
Name/Logo featured on large banner, Name/Logo on Small Business Sponsor section event website,
Name/Logo on Small Business Sponsors post on social media, Recognition in OB News Magazine or OBNO StreetFest Article, 10 x 10 designated booth spot at the event, Tent Signage with Business name
Name/Logo featured on large banner, Name/Logo on Small Business Sponsor section event website,
Name/Logo on Small Business Sponsors post on social media, Recognition in OB News Magazine or OBNO StreetFest Article, 10 x 10 designated booth spot at the event, Tent Signage with Business name
10x10 Tent Rental
$75
8ft Table Rental
$30
2 Chairs Rental
$20
Garbage Can Rental
$20
Add a donation for Old Brooklyn Community Development Corporation
$
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