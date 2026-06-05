Watermelon Sisters Inc

Offered by

Watermelon Sisters Inc

About this shop

Obay Kareem Art Shop

Eye item
Eye
$30

Digital file will be emailed to you.

0
Doorway item
Doorway
$30

Digital file will be emailed to you.

0
Oud item
Oud
$30

Digital file will be emailed to you.

0
Rooted in 🍉 item
Rooted in 🍉
$30

Digital file will be emailed to you.

0
Calligraphy - Palestine item
Calligraphy - Palestine
$30

Digital file will be emailed to you.

0
Tree of Life item
Tree of Life
$30

Digital file will be emailed to you.

0
Shadow item
Shadow
$30

Digital file will be emailed to you.

0
Woman item
Woman
$30

Digital file will be emailed to you.

0
Al-Aqsa item
Al-Aqsa
$30

Digital file will be emailed to you.

0
Calligraphy - Gaza item
Calligraphy - Gaza
$30

Digital file will be emailed to you.

0
Watermelon Kufeya item
Watermelon Kufeya
$30

Digital file will be emailed to you.

0
Venom item
Venom
$30

Digital file will be emailed to you.

0
Flies item
Flies
$30

Digital file will be emailed to you.

0
Free Gaza item
Free Gaza
$30

Digital file will be emailed to you.

0
Free Gaza - Flag item
Free Gaza - Flag
$30

Digital file will be emailed to you.

0
Poppies item
Poppies
$30

Digital file will be emailed to you.

0
Ninja item
Ninja
$30

Digital file will be emailed to you.

0
Bombardment item
Bombardment
$30

Digital file will be emailed to you.

0
Ship item
Ship
$30

Digital file will be emailed to you.

0
Horse item
Horse
$30

Digital file will be emailed to you.

0
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!