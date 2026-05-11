O'Block Elementary PTO Inc

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O'Block Elementary PTO Inc

About the memberships

O'Block Elementary PTO 2026-2027 Membership

Family Membership
$10

Renews yearly on: May 31

This is valid for up to 2 household adults (covers all students attending O’Block Elementary School) for the 2026-2027 school year.

We offer sponsorships to any family to which the cost of membership would be a burden. Please reach out to o’[email protected] and we will provide you with a code to reduce your fee to $0.

Staff Membership
Free

Renews yearly on: May 31

Choose this option if you are staff/faculty of O’Block Elementary school (valid for the 2026–2027 school year). This membership is applicable, even if you have a student(s) at O’Block Elementary.

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