O'Block Elementary PTO 2026-2027 Membership

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: May 31
This is valid for up to 2 household adults (covers all students attending O’Block Elementary School) for the 2026-2027 school year.
We offer sponsorships to any family to which the cost of membership would be a burden. Please reach out to o’[email protected] and we will provide you with a code to reduce your fee to $0.
Renews yearly on: May 31
Choose this option if you are staff/faculty of O’Block Elementary school (valid for the 2026–2027 school year). This membership is applicable, even if you have a student(s) at O’Block Elementary.
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