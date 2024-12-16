OBSCURE Runway Show

Sponsor Benefits:
- VIP Runway seating and gifts for 6 guests
- Logo featured in the event program and website
- Mention in a dedicated social media thank-you post
- Recognition during event announcements
Style Innovator – Gold Sponsor (One Available)
$1,000
Sponsor Benefits:
- VIP Runway seating and gifts for 4 guests
- Logo featured on event program & website
- Group social media thank-you post
Trendsetter Ally – Silver Sponsor
$600
Sponsor Benefits:
- VIP Runway seating for 2 guests
- Logo featured on event program
- Group social media thank-you post
Chic Supporter – Bronze Sponsor
$300
Sponsor Benefits:
- Logo featured on the event program
- General admission for 2 guests
- Group social media thank-you
