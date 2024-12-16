OBSCURE Runway Show

48 Bridge St 3rd floor

Nashua, NH 03060, USA

General Admission for One
$45
General Admission for One
VIP Ticket
$75
VIP Ticket includes: - VIP seating - VIP gift
Runway Visionary – Platinum Sponsor (One Available)
$1,500
groupTicketCaption
Sponsor Benefits: - VIP Runway seating and gifts for 6 guests - Logo featured in the event program and website - Mention in a dedicated social media thank-you post - Recognition during event announcements
Style Innovator – Gold Sponsor (One Available)
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
Sponsor Benefits: - VIP Runway seating and gifts for 4 guests - Logo featured on event program & website - Group social media thank-you post
Trendsetter Ally – Silver Sponsor
$600
groupTicketCaption
Sponsor Benefits: - VIP Runway seating for 2 guests - Logo featured on event program - Group social media thank-you post
Chic Supporter – Bronze Sponsor
$300
groupTicketCaption
Sponsor Benefits: - Logo featured on the event program - General admission for 2 guests - Group social media thank-you
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing