Obstacle-a-thon (OCR Race)-Kinetissori

All ages. All abilities. All heart.
Our Spartan-inspired obstacle course is open to all ages and abilities. Expect running, climbing, hanging—and moments that surprise you.
Parents, this is your official invitation.
Race your kids, race your friends, or race yourself. No pressure. No podium. Just show up and move.
Because every ninja needs a fan club!
Includes entry for family and friends to watch, cheer, take photos, and support our athletes as they conquer the course. High-fives encouraged. Cowbells optional.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!