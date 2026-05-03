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ASSOCIATION FOR PROFESSIONALS IN INFECTION CTRL & EPIDEMIOLOGY

OC APIC Annual Conference 2026

800 N State College Blvd

Fullerton, CA 92831, USA

Early Bird Admission
$80
Available until Aug 31

General Admission to 2026 OC APIC Annual conference. Lunch and refreshments included.

Student / Long Term Care /SNF
$60

Discounted rate for Students / Long Term Care / SNF. General Admission to 2026 OC APIC Annual conference. Lunch and refreshments included.

Vendor Sponsorship (Platinum)
$1,500

➢Two exhibit table in high traffic area

➢Three vendor representatives included

➢10 minutes to present at the conference

➢Largest logo placement on promotional materials

➢Invitation to Networking event

➢Friday lunch, refreshments, and session attendance


Vendor Sponsorship (Silver Spoon)
$1,000

➢One exhibit table in high traffic area

➢Two vendor representatives included

➢Medium sized logo placement on promotional materials

➢Invitation to Networking event

➢Friday lunch, refreshments, and session attendance

A strong presence with meaningful opportunities to connect.

Vendor Sponsorship (Standard)
$650

➢One exhibit table

➢Two vendor representative included

➢Friday lunch, refreshments, and session attendance

NOTE: Does NOT include access to the networking event

Add a donation for ASSOCIATION FOR PROFESSIONALS IN INFECTION CTRL & EPIDEMIOLOGY

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