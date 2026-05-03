OC APIC Annual Conference 2026

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General Admission to 2026 OC APIC Annual conference. Lunch and refreshments included.
Discounted rate for Students / Long Term Care / SNF. General Admission to 2026 OC APIC Annual conference. Lunch and refreshments included.
➢Two exhibit table in high traffic area
➢Three vendor representatives included
➢10 minutes to present at the conference
➢Largest logo placement on promotional materials
➢Invitation to Networking event
➢Friday lunch, refreshments, and session attendance
➢One exhibit table in high traffic area
➢Two vendor representatives included
➢Medium sized logo placement on promotional materials
➢Invitation to Networking event
➢Friday lunch, refreshments, and session attendance
A strong presence with meaningful opportunities to connect.
➢One exhibit table
➢Two vendor representative included
➢Friday lunch, refreshments, and session attendance
NOTE: Does NOT include access to the networking event
$
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