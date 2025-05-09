O.C Summer League

Provides eligibility to compete with an assigned club and includes full access to the facility for all tournament matches. The fee also covers the official uniform, referees, facility use, and on-site staff support throughout the league.
Provides eligibility to compete with an assigned club and includes full access to the facility for all tournament matches. The fee also covers the official uniform, referees, facility use, and on-site staff support throughout the league.
Sponsor-A-Player Ticket
$500
Make a lasting impact by sponsoring two players who would otherwise be unable to afford participation in the Faith and Football Summer League. Your support helps cover their full registration, including uniforms, referees, facility access, and staff support.
Faith and Football United is committed to sponsoring at least 10% of all players in the league, ensuring that no young athlete is left out due to financial hardship. Your generosity plays a vital role in building up our community and giving every player the opportunity to grow—on and off the field.
Make a lasting impact by sponsoring two players who would otherwise be unable to afford participation in the Faith and Football Summer League. Your support helps cover their full registration, including uniforms, referees, facility access, and staff support.
Faith and Football United is committed to sponsoring at least 10% of all players in the league, ensuring that no young athlete is left out due to financial hardship. Your generosity plays a vital role in building up our community and giving every player the opportunity to grow—on and off the field.
General VIP Admission
$500
Includes premium access with one food and hydration drink voucher per Friday, along a official signed jersey by one of the professional players from either (Palmeiras, Flamengo, Botafogo or Fluminense)
Includes premium access with one food and hydration drink voucher per Friday, along a official signed jersey by one of the professional players from either (Palmeiras, Flamengo, Botafogo or Fluminense)
Big Time Ticket – Team Sponsorship
$3,000
Step into a leadership role that transforms lives. With the Big Time Ticket, you’ll sponsor an entire team of 12 players in the Faith and Football Summer League—giving them everything they need to compete, grow, and thrive.
Your sponsorship covers:
Full registration for 12 players
Official team uniforms
Referee and facility fees
On-site coaching and staff support
Access to league amenities for all 10 weeks
This team will take the field empowered by a blessing from someone who truly believes in their potential and in the life-changing mission of Faith and Football United.
You’re not just funding a team—you’re investing in purpose, mentorship, and the next generation of leaders.
Step into a leadership role that transforms lives. With the Big Time Ticket, you’ll sponsor an entire team of 12 players in the Faith and Football Summer League—giving them everything they need to compete, grow, and thrive.
Your sponsorship covers:
Full registration for 12 players
Official team uniforms
Referee and facility fees
On-site coaching and staff support
Access to league amenities for all 10 weeks
This team will take the field empowered by a blessing from someone who truly believes in their potential and in the life-changing mission of Faith and Football United.
You’re not just funding a team—you’re investing in purpose, mentorship, and the next generation of leaders.
Add a donation for Faith and Football United
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