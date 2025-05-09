O.C Summer League

Step into a leadership role that transforms lives. With the Big Time Ticket, you’ll sponsor an entire team of 12 players in the Faith and Football Summer League—giving them everything they need to compete, grow, and thrive. Your sponsorship covers: Full registration for 12 players Official team uniforms Referee and facility fees On-site coaching and staff support Access to league amenities for all 10 weeks This team will take the field empowered by a blessing from someone who truly believes in their potential and in the life-changing mission of Faith and Football United. You’re not just funding a team—you’re investing in purpose, mentorship, and the next generation of leaders.

Step into a leadership role that transforms lives. With the Big Time Ticket, you’ll sponsor an entire team of 12 players in the Faith and Football Summer League—giving them everything they need to compete, grow, and thrive. Your sponsorship covers: Full registration for 12 players Official team uniforms Referee and facility fees On-site coaching and staff support Access to league amenities for all 10 weeks This team will take the field empowered by a blessing from someone who truly believes in their potential and in the life-changing mission of Faith and Football United. You’re not just funding a team—you’re investing in purpose, mentorship, and the next generation of leaders.

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