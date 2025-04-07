OCA and OCHS Activities Sponsorship

• Gym Floor Logo (2x3 ft) • Score Vision Full Ad (Displayed during pregame, halftime, and timeouts) • Score Vision Banner Ad (Displayed during athletic contests) • Print Recognition: Ad in the Athletic Program & Yearbook • All-Access Athletic Pass (Entry to all events) • 3-Year Renewal Option

• Gym Floor Logo (2x3 ft) • Score Vision Full Ad (Displayed during pregame, halftime, and timeouts) • Score Vision Banner Ad (Displayed during athletic contests) • Print Recognition: Ad in the Athletic Program & Yearbook • All-Access Athletic Pass (Entry to all events) • 3-Year Renewal Option

seeMoreDetailsMobile