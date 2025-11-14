Hosted by

OCA New Jersey Chapter

OCA-NJ Chapter 2025 Holiday Ball Silent Auction

The Grand 38 Lackawanna Ave, Totowa, NJ 07512, USA

Coach Women's Gallery Tote Bag in Signature Canvas item
Coach Women's Gallery Tote Bag in Signature Canvas
$100

Starting bid

Gold/Brown/Red. Donated by OCA-NJ Board Member Barbara Kai Chen. Retail/Market Value $161 to $279

OCA New Jersey Wrist Band item
OCA New Jersey Wrist Band
$1

Starting bid

OCA New Jersey Wrist Band

50th Anniversary Limited Edition T-Shirt item
50th Anniversary Limited Edition T-Shirt
$5

Starting bid

1 X 50th Anniversary Limited Edition T-Shirt - Red, Size Large

Lo & Son Catalina Deluxe Tote (Small) item
Lo & Son Catalina Deluxe Tote (Small)
$80

Starting bid

Features large main compartment. Separate zipper compartment on bottom. Trolley sleeve to slip over suitcase handle. - Donated by OCA-NJ Chapter Board Member Laura Lee

