OCASA PTSA's Silent Auction

ONE WEEK OF SUMMER CAMP AT GALILEO INNOVATION CAMP – A $615 VALUE* Get ready for an unforgettable summer at Camp Galileo, full of engaging STEAM projects, collaborative design challenges and classic camp fun, like silly skits, face painting and pie throwing. Every hands-on activity and outdoor game is designed by a team of educators, tailored by grade and calibrated for maximum fun and lasting learning. Terms: Gift certificate is valid for (1) week for (1) child at Camp Galileo where space is available in 2025. Includes Extended Care. Gift certificate is applicable on future purchases only and may not be retroactively applied. Multi-session discounts will apply to additional weeks purchased for the same camper. Not redeemable for cash value. Standard cancellation policy applies. Visit galileo-camps.com/details/faq for more information.

ONE WEEK OF SUMMER CAMP AT GALILEO INNOVATION CAMP – A $615 VALUE* Get ready for an unforgettable summer at Camp Galileo, full of engaging STEAM projects, collaborative design challenges and classic camp fun, like silly skits, face painting and pie throwing. Every hands-on activity and outdoor game is designed by a team of educators, tailored by grade and calibrated for maximum fun and lasting learning. Terms: Gift certificate is valid for (1) week for (1) child at Camp Galileo where space is available in 2025. Includes Extended Care. Gift certificate is applicable on future purchases only and may not be retroactively applied. Multi-session discounts will apply to additional weeks purchased for the same camper. Not redeemable for cash value. Standard cancellation policy applies. Visit galileo-camps.com/details/faq for more information.

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