OCASA PTSA's Silent Auction

They grow up so fast! Get the best photos of your students as their rocket blasts off from OCASA on to their next adventure. We will do our best to place you in the best seats depending on the actual setup of the Promotion Ceremony. 5th Grade Promotion Ceremony is currently scheduled for Thursday May 29th 10-11 am.
They grow up so fast! Get the best photos of your students as their rocket blasts off from OCASA on to their next adventure. We will do our best to place you in the best seats depending on the actual setup of the Promotion Ceremony. 5th Grade Promotion Ceremony is currently scheduled for Thursday May 29th 10-11 am.
In-n-Out Anniversary Gift Basket
$60
Starting bid
Calling all In-N-Out Fanatics! This Anniversary Pack is for you. The winner of this item will come away with a commemorative In-N-Out T-shirt, a pair of socks, Mug, pen, hat, keychain, puzzle, and a bunch of coupons good for free In-N-Out items, like those delicious burgers and hot and tasty fries.
Calling all In-N-Out Fanatics! This Anniversary Pack is for you. The winner of this item will come away with a commemorative In-N-Out T-shirt, a pair of socks, Mug, pen, hat, keychain, puzzle, and a bunch of coupons good for free In-N-Out items, like those delicious burgers and hot and tasty fries.
1 Week of Tennis Camp
$110
Starting bid
Get ready for a fun-filled summer at Laguna Niguel Racquet Clubs' Tennis Camp, where kids of all ages and skill levels will improve their game, make new friends, and have a blast! This certificate is good for June 9 - June 12th only. Full Day Camp schedule is 10:30 AM - 3:00 PM.
Get ready for a fun-filled summer at Laguna Niguel Racquet Clubs' Tennis Camp, where kids of all ages and skill levels will improve their game, make new friends, and have a blast! This certificate is good for June 9 - June 12th only. Full Day Camp schedule is 10:30 AM - 3:00 PM.
4 Tickets to Angel City FC
$80
Starting bid
Score a goal for fun with 4 tickets to see Angel City FC at BMO Stadium on Saturday, June 14, 2025! Located in Section 224, this is your chance to catch all the action live. Don't miss out—your seats are waiting!
Score a goal for fun with 4 tickets to see Angel City FC at BMO Stadium on Saturday, June 14, 2025! Located in Section 224, this is your chance to catch all the action live. Don't miss out—your seats are waiting!
4 tickets to LA Galaxy v. Seattle Sounders FC
$104
Starting bid
LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders – 4 Tickets (Section 104, Row U) Catch all the action live as the LA Galaxy take on the Seattle Sounders on Sunday, August 10th at Dignity Health Sports Park! This package includes four (4) tickets in Section 104, Row U, offering a fantastic view close to the field. Don’t miss this exciting MLS matchup and the chance to cheer on your team in person!
Game Day: Sunday, August 10, 2025
Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA
LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders – 4 Tickets (Section 104, Row U) Catch all the action live as the LA Galaxy take on the Seattle Sounders on Sunday, August 10th at Dignity Health Sports Park! This package includes four (4) tickets in Section 104, Row U, offering a fantastic view close to the field. Don’t miss this exciting MLS matchup and the chance to cheer on your team in person!
Game Day: Sunday, August 10, 2025
Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA
Chipotle Mexican Grill Swag Bag
$120
Starting bid
Enjoy catering for 10 people, a couple of free entree coupons, branded hat, bag, sweatshirt, tumbler and a portable speaker!
Enjoy catering for 10 people, a couple of free entree coupons, branded hat, bag, sweatshirt, tumbler and a portable speaker!
1 Summer Camp
$116
Starting bid
Join us for the ultimate baseball adventure at B Rauhty Summer Camp! Kids aged 7-13 will sharpen their skills at B Rauhty Baseball camp.
Join us for the ultimate baseball adventure at B Rauhty Summer Camp! Kids aged 7-13 will sharpen their skills at B Rauhty Baseball camp.
Bistro K Gift Card
$20
Starting bid
Bistro K has donated a $50 gift certificate. Take a break from cooking and take your family out for a meal!
Located at: 30100 Town Center Dr, Laguna Niguel
Bistro K has donated a $50 gift certificate. Take a break from cooking and take your family out for a meal!
Located at: 30100 Town Center Dr, Laguna Niguel
2 week pass to Laguna Niguel studio
$10
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 weeks of Yoga or Pilates at Live Metta in Laguna Niguel.
Enjoy 2 weeks of Yoga or Pilates at Live Metta in Laguna Niguel.
2 weeks all access for kids yoga
$10
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2 weeks all access pass for kids yoga at Live Metta in Laguna Niguel.
Enjoy a 2 weeks all access pass for kids yoga at Live Metta in Laguna Niguel.
Sephora Gift Basket
$170
Starting bid
Beauty Junkies - check this out! Win a fun gift basket of full size makeup, skincare, fragrance and haircare from Sephora. Here is the itemized list: Fenty Hair: The Comeback Kid & The Protective Type, Chance Chanel Eau Fraiche Body Moisture,
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil, Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, Bread Hair-gel, The 7 Virtues Vanilla Woods Perfume, Maison Louis Marie No.14 Icilia Perfume, Phlur Vanilla Skin Perfume,
Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil Rose Bud, Calgary Clean Mascara and Surf Proof Setting Spray, Tarte Lights Camera Action Lashes, Josie Maran Argan Oil & Argan Sun Milk, L’Oreal Metal Detox, Lineage Cream Skin, Brazilian Crush Pistachio & Salted Caramel perfume mist.
Beauty Junkies - check this out! Win a fun gift basket of full size makeup, skincare, fragrance and haircare from Sephora. Here is the itemized list: Fenty Hair: The Comeback Kid & The Protective Type, Chance Chanel Eau Fraiche Body Moisture,
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil, Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, Bread Hair-gel, The 7 Virtues Vanilla Woods Perfume, Maison Louis Marie No.14 Icilia Perfume, Phlur Vanilla Skin Perfume,
Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil Rose Bud, Calgary Clean Mascara and Surf Proof Setting Spray, Tarte Lights Camera Action Lashes, Josie Maran Argan Oil & Argan Sun Milk, L’Oreal Metal Detox, Lineage Cream Skin, Brazilian Crush Pistachio & Salted Caramel perfume mist.
3 Night Stay for 2 at Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta
$600
Starting bid
Enjoy 3 nights for TWO (2) at the All Inclusive Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta. This certificate includes the following: 3 Nights for Two, all food and beverages (including liquor), room service, wireless internet, and some on property activities.
Enjoy 3 nights for TWO (2) at the All Inclusive Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta. This certificate includes the following: 3 Nights for Two, all food and beverages (including liquor), room service, wireless internet, and some on property activities.
1 month of gymnastics classes
$80
Starting bid
Experience the thrill and excitement of gymnastics with Olympica Gymnastics in Laguna Hills! We’re offering an exclusive opportunity to get your child started with one month of free gymnastics training plus a one-year registration fee.
Experience the thrill and excitement of gymnastics with Olympica Gymnastics in Laguna Hills! We’re offering an exclusive opportunity to get your child started with one month of free gymnastics training plus a one-year registration fee.
Luxury Golf Foursome at Monarch Beach Golf Links
$320
Starting bid
Enjoy a spectacular round of golf for four at the breathtaking Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point. This premier oceanfront course offers stunning coastal views, world-class greens, and an unforgettable experience for golf enthusiasts of all levels. Expires 2/24/26 Valid Mon-Thurs, and limited Fri-Sun times.
Enjoy a spectacular round of golf for four at the breathtaking Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point. This premier oceanfront course offers stunning coastal views, world-class greens, and an unforgettable experience for golf enthusiasts of all levels. Expires 2/24/26 Valid Mon-Thurs, and limited Fri-Sun times.
1 Summer Academy (10 Weeks)
$106
Starting bid
The ProTouch Soccer Summer Academy program is geared towards players of all abilities, ages 4-14. Professional staff will coach weekly training sessions and games on the weekend, ensuring they play in a fun-filled and educational environment. $265 value
The ProTouch Soccer Summer Academy program is geared towards players of all abilities, ages 4-14. Professional staff will coach weekly training sessions and games on the weekend, ensuring they play in a fun-filled and educational environment. $265 value
The ProTouch Soccer Summer Clinic Programs are designed for players who want to improve their ball-handling skills in a dynamic and enjoyable environment. Each clinic consists of one-hour technical training sessions focused on mastering age-appropriate fundamentals and advancing overall abilities. $610 value
The ProTouch Soccer Summer Clinic Programs are designed for players who want to improve their ball-handling skills in a dynamic and enjoyable environment. Each clinic consists of one-hour technical training sessions focused on mastering age-appropriate fundamentals and advancing overall abilities. $610 value
1 Summer Camp (5 half-days, afternoons)
$58
Starting bid
The ProTouch Soccer Summer Camp (half days, afternoon session) are geared toward players of all ages and abilities. Our professional coaching staff will work with players on mastering the proper fundamentals and techniques to advance their overall skills and knowledge of soccer. $145 value
The ProTouch Soccer Summer Camp (half days, afternoon session) are geared toward players of all ages and abilities. Our professional coaching staff will work with players on mastering the proper fundamentals and techniques to advance their overall skills and knowledge of soccer. $145 value
1 Summer Camp (5 full days)
$138
Starting bid
The ProTouch Soccer Summer Camp (full day 9a-3p) are geared toward players of all ages and abilities. Our professional coaching staff will work with players on mastering the proper fundamentals and techniques to advance their overall skills and knowledge of soccer. $345 value
The ProTouch Soccer Summer Camp (full day 9a-3p) are geared toward players of all ages and abilities. Our professional coaching staff will work with players on mastering the proper fundamentals and techniques to advance their overall skills and knowledge of soccer. $345 value
1 Summer Camp (5 half days)
$90
Starting bid
The ProTouch Soccer Summer Camp (half days, morning session) are geared toward players of all ages and abilities. Our professional coaching staff will work with players on mastering the proper fundamentals and techniques to advance their overall skills and knowledge of soccer. $225 value.
The ProTouch Soccer Summer Camp (half days, morning session) are geared toward players of all ages and abilities. Our professional coaching staff will work with players on mastering the proper fundamentals and techniques to advance their overall skills and knowledge of soccer. $225 value.
1 Summer Clinic (10 weeks)
$78
Starting bid
The ProTouch Soccer Summer Clinic Programs are designed for players who want to improve their ball-handling skills in a dynamic and enjoyable environment. Each clinic consists of one-hour technical training sessions focused on mastering age-appropriate fundamentals and advancing overall abilities. $195 value.
The ProTouch Soccer Summer Clinic Programs are designed for players who want to improve their ball-handling skills in a dynamic and enjoyable environment. Each clinic consists of one-hour technical training sessions focused on mastering age-appropriate fundamentals and advancing overall abilities. $195 value.
2 passes to visit the Aquarium of The Pacific
$32
Starting bid
Enclosed are two passes which can be presented for free admission to the Aquarium. Current ticket prices are $44.95 for adults, $41.95 for seniors and $34.95 for children ages 3-11. Advance reservations are required.
Enclosed are two passes which can be presented for free admission to the Aquarium. Current ticket prices are $44.95 for adults, $41.95 for seniors and $34.95 for children ages 3-11. Advance reservations are required.
Refine Men's Salon Haircut
$34.50
Starting bid
The Refined Haircut includes: 5 min neck and shoulder massage, scalp cleanse, conditioning, men's haircut & style and hot towel finish. (gratuity not included)
The Refined Haircut includes: 5 min neck and shoulder massage, scalp cleanse, conditioning, men's haircut & style and hot towel finish. (gratuity not included)
Petals and Pine basket + $150 GC to Gorjana
$70
Starting bid
Yeehaw & Treat Yourself!
Saddle up for this stylish cowgirl woven basket packed with charm: a cozy candle, cute coasters, a fun keychain, a must-read book, and a $150 Gorjana gift card for some sparkle!
It’s the perfect mix of rustic flair and modern glam — giddy up and bid big!
Yeehaw & Treat Yourself!
Saddle up for this stylish cowgirl woven basket packed with charm: a cozy candle, cute coasters, a fun keychain, a must-read book, and a $150 Gorjana gift card for some sparkle!
It’s the perfect mix of rustic flair and modern glam — giddy up and bid big!
2-Hr Life Planning Session & $250 Credit towards Trust Plan
$200
Starting bid
This certificate is good for your Life and Legacy Planning Session (a $250 value) + $250 credit towards your Family's Trust Plan with a reputable law group. The session is designed to make your financial life well-organized if something ever happens to you. You will also receive a $250 discount on a Trust Plan.
This certificate is good for your Life and Legacy Planning Session (a $250 value) + $250 credit towards your Family's Trust Plan with a reputable law group. The session is designed to make your financial life well-organized if something ever happens to you. You will also receive a $250 discount on a Trust Plan.
2 Mommy & Me sessions & gift basket
$90
Starting bid
2 Mommy & Me Chiropractor Sessions with Dr. Katie Sakamoto at Calahan Family Chiropractic and she has also donated an Adjustment Basket to continue the healing journey at home! The basket includes: one Gaiam yoga band, one yoga block, one 32 oz. Hydrapeak water bottle tumbler, 12 assorted LMNT electrolyte drink mix packs, and one pair of grippy socks.
2 Mommy & Me Chiropractor Sessions with Dr. Katie Sakamoto at Calahan Family Chiropractic and she has also donated an Adjustment Basket to continue the healing journey at home! The basket includes: one Gaiam yoga band, one yoga block, one 32 oz. Hydrapeak water bottle tumbler, 12 assorted LMNT electrolyte drink mix packs, and one pair of grippy socks.
10 dozen TaylorMade TP-5x golf balls
$220
Starting bid
Step right up and swing big for 10 dozen TaylorMade TP-5x golf balls! That’s 120 chances to show off your short game—or lose them in the woods in style. Perfectly engineered for distance, control, and bragging rights.
💥 Bid now and give your golf bag the upgrade it deserves!
Step right up and swing big for 10 dozen TaylorMade TP-5x golf balls! That’s 120 chances to show off your short game—or lose them in the woods in style. Perfectly engineered for distance, control, and bragging rights.
💥 Bid now and give your golf bag the upgrade it deserves!
Wind & Sea $50 gift card & branded sweatshirt
$32
Starting bid
Enjoy stunning harbor views and fresh coastal cuisine with a $50 gift card to Wind & Sea Restaurant in Dana Point. This package also includes a cozy, branded sweatshirt—perfect for breezy beachside evenings. Treat yourself or give the gift of a local favorite!
Enjoy stunning harbor views and fresh coastal cuisine with a $50 gift card to Wind & Sea Restaurant in Dana Point. This package also includes a cozy, branded sweatshirt—perfect for breezy beachside evenings. Treat yourself or give the gift of a local favorite!
ONE WEEK OF SUMMER CAMP AT GALILEO INNOVATION CAMP
$246
Starting bid
ONE WEEK OF SUMMER CAMP AT GALILEO INNOVATION CAMP – A $615 VALUE*
Get ready for an unforgettable summer at Camp Galileo, full of engaging STEAM projects, collaborative design challenges and classic camp fun, like silly skits, face painting and pie throwing. Every hands-on activity and outdoor game is designed by a team of educators, tailored by grade and
calibrated for maximum fun and lasting learning.
Terms: Gift certificate is valid for (1) week for (1) child at Camp Galileo where space is available in 2025. Includes Extended Care. Gift certificate is applicable on future purchases only and may not be retroactively applied. Multi-session discounts will apply to additional weeks purchased for the same camper. Not redeemable for cash value. Standard cancellation policy applies. Visit galileo-camps.com/details/faq for more information.
ONE WEEK OF SUMMER CAMP AT GALILEO INNOVATION CAMP – A $615 VALUE*
Get ready for an unforgettable summer at Camp Galileo, full of engaging STEAM projects, collaborative design challenges and classic camp fun, like silly skits, face painting and pie throwing. Every hands-on activity and outdoor game is designed by a team of educators, tailored by grade and
calibrated for maximum fun and lasting learning.
Terms: Gift certificate is valid for (1) week for (1) child at Camp Galileo where space is available in 2025. Includes Extended Care. Gift certificate is applicable on future purchases only and may not be retroactively applied. Multi-session discounts will apply to additional weeks purchased for the same camper. Not redeemable for cash value. Standard cancellation policy applies. Visit galileo-camps.com/details/faq for more information.
Ultimate Runner's Essentials Package
$62
Starting bid
Stay cool, hydrated, and comfortable on every run with this complete runner’s kit! Includes a BOCO Running Visor, a 12 oz Nathan Handheld Running Bottle, and six pairs of high-performance socks: Medium and Large FEETURES, plus Medium and Large Balega socks. Perfect for runners who value comfort and quality on the go.
Stay cool, hydrated, and comfortable on every run with this complete runner’s kit! Includes a BOCO Running Visor, a 12 oz Nathan Handheld Running Bottle, and six pairs of high-performance socks: Medium and Large FEETURES, plus Medium and Large Balega socks. Perfect for runners who value comfort and quality on the go.
Clinique Skincare Indulgence Basket
$124.80
Starting bid
Pamper your skin with this luxurious Clinique gift basket, featuring a curated selection of high-quality skincare products designed to refresh, cleanse, and revitalize. The star of the set is the Take The Day Off Cleansing Mousse — a gentle yet powerful formula that effortlessly melts away makeup and impurities. Other items included are: Clarifying Lotion 2, Take the Day Off for Eyes, Smart Eye Cream, Smart Serum, Moisture Surge 100H, Black Honey Lipstick , High Fi Mascara.
Whether you're a longtime Clinique fan or new to the brand, this basket offers a perfect introduction to skincare that combines science and comfort. Let your skin thank you — bid now on this exclusive beauty bundle!
Pamper your skin with this luxurious Clinique gift basket, featuring a curated selection of high-quality skincare products designed to refresh, cleanse, and revitalize. The star of the set is the Take The Day Off Cleansing Mousse — a gentle yet powerful formula that effortlessly melts away makeup and impurities. Other items included are: Clarifying Lotion 2, Take the Day Off for Eyes, Smart Eye Cream, Smart Serum, Moisture Surge 100H, Black Honey Lipstick , High Fi Mascara.
Whether you're a longtime Clinique fan or new to the brand, this basket offers a perfect introduction to skincare that combines science and comfort. Let your skin thank you — bid now on this exclusive beauty bundle!
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