OCCA Convention, Trade Show & Ranch Tour 2025

320 Skyline Dr

Pawhuska, OK 74056, USA

Annual Membership Dues - Individual
$35
OCCA annual membership for individuals. *Includes 1 ticket to the luncheon.
Annual Membership Dues - Family
$55
groupTicketCaption
OCCA annual membership for families. *Includes 2 tickets to the luncheon.
Annual Membership Dues - Ranch
$100
groupTicketCaption
OCCA annual membership for a ranch. *Includes 4 tickets to the luncheon.
Awards Luncheon - Friday (Members)
$20
The Awards Luncheon is on Friday at the Osage County Fairgrounds.
Tour BBQ Lunch
$10
This ticket is for the BBQ lunch at the last stop following the tour. No ticket is required for attending the tour alone.
OCCA Scholarship Donation
$25
Supports Osage County youth in agriculture.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing