Orange County Deputy Public Defender Association

Hosted by

Orange County Deputy Public Defender Association

About this event

Add a donation for Orange County Deputy Public Defender Association

$

Sales closed

OCDPDA Disco Holiday Party 2025

4949 Alton Pkwy

Irvine, CA 92604

OCDPDA Member Attorneys
$70

Please provide the name for all guests you are purchasing a ticket for.

Investigator Supervisor or IT Supervisor or Sr. HR Manager
$55

Please provide the name for all guests you are purchasing a ticket for.

Clerical Manager and HR Manager
$50

Please provide your name for all guests you are purchasing a ticket for.

Investigator II & III
$45

Please provide your name for all guests you are purchasing a ticket for.

Social Supervisor, Sr. Paralegal, Sr IT, and Investigator I
$40

Please provide the name for all guests you are purchasing a ticket for.

Social Worker I & II, IT Tech I & II, Investigator Trainees
$35

Please provide your name for all guests you are purchasing a ticket for.

Clerical, IAs, Paralegals, Paralegal Trainees
$35

Please provide your name for all guests you are purchasing a ticket for.

Nonmember Attorneys/OCPD Alumni
$165

Please provide the name for all guests you are purchasing a ticket for.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!