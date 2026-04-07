OCEA 2026 Annual Charitable Golf Outing

Your company name and logo on:

• All pre-event mentions and printed acknowledgements relating to the Scramble

• Two Large banners – visibly displayed on each side of the tent throughout the entirety of the event

• On the OCEA website with a hotlink back to your company’s website

• Electronic communications/Social Media Acknowledgement

• Recognized as Event Sponsor on the front of the Golf Scramble Program

• 4 Player entries

• Seats reserved for group at Awards Reception

• 2 certificates for a round of golf

• Introduced at the awards ceremony with the opportunity to speak