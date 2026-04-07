Otsego County Economic Alliance Inc

Hosted by

Otsego County Economic Alliance Inc

About this event

OCEA 2026 Annual Charitable Golf Outing

4893 M-32

Gaylord, MI 49735, USA

Individual Golfer
$150
Team of 4 Golfers
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Event Sponsor
$7,000

Your company name and logo on:

• All pre-event mentions and printed acknowledgements relating to the Scramble

• Two Large banners – visibly displayed on each side of the tent throughout the entirety of the event

• On the OCEA website with a hotlink back to your company’s website

• Electronic communications/Social Media Acknowledgement

• Recognized as Event Sponsor on the front of the Golf Scramble Program

• 4 Player entries

• Seats reserved for group at Awards Reception

• 2 certificates for a round of golf

• Introduced at the awards ceremony with the opportunity to speak

Golf Cart Sponsor
$3,000

Your company name and logo on:

• On all Golf Carts

• Electronic communications/Social Media Acknowledgements

• In Golf Scramble Program

• 4 Player entries

• Seats reserved for the group at the Afterglow.

• Introduction at the awards ceremony

• 1 certificate for a round of golf

Driving Range Sponsor
$2,000

Your company name and logo on:

• Large banner displayed at the driving range with logo and company name

• Electronic communications/Social Media Acknowledgement

• Recognized in Golf Scramble Program

• Seats reserved for the group at the Awards Reception.

• Introduction at the awards ceremony.

Course Tent Sponsor
$1,500

Your company name and logo on:

• Banner display at each course tent where a cash bar & snacks will be available

• Electronic communications/Social Media Acknowledgements

• In Golf Scramble Program

• Seats reserved for the group at the Awards Reception

Pro Shop Sponsor
$1,250

Your company name and logo on:

• On the banner in the Pro Shop and throughout the Pro Shop

• Electronic communications/Social Media Acknowledgements

• In Golf Scramble Program

Range Cart Sponsor
$1,250

Your Company name and logo:

•Displayed on a banner on the back of the Ranger Cart

•Electronic communications/Social Media Acknowledgements

•In Golf Scramble Program

Scoreboard Sponsor
$900

Your Company name and logo:

•Displayed at the top of the outdoor Scoreboard.

•Electronic communications/Social Media Acknowledgements

•In Golf Scramble Program

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$750

•Signage on the Beverage Cart

•Electronic communications/Social Media Acknowledgements

•In Golf Scramble Program

Grill & Bar Sponsor
$650

Your company name and logo on:

•Signage at Golf Course Grill where you can fill up at the turn

•Electronic communications/Social Media Acknowledgements

•On Golf Scramble Program

Team Awards Sponsor
$600

Your company name and logo on:

•Signage at awards reception

•Electronic communications/Social Media Acknowledgements

•In Golf Scramble Program

Entertainment Sponsor
$500

Your company name and logo on:

•Signage behind entertainment at Awards Reception

•Electronic communications/Social Media Acknowledgements

•In Golf Scramble Program

Tee Sponsor
$200

Your company name and logo on:

•One yard sign at the tee box

•In the Golf Scramble Program

Flag Sponsor
$175

Your company name and logo on:

•Flagpole on one of the Greens

•In the Golf Scramble Program

Add a donation for Otsego County Economic Alliance Inc

$

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