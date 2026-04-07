OCEA 2026 Annual Charitable Golf Outing

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About this event
Your company name and logo on:
• All pre-event mentions and printed acknowledgements relating to the Scramble
• Two Large banners – visibly displayed on each side of the tent throughout the entirety of the event
• On the OCEA website with a hotlink back to your company’s website
• Electronic communications/Social Media Acknowledgement
• Recognized as Event Sponsor on the front of the Golf Scramble Program
• 4 Player entries
• Seats reserved for group at Awards Reception
• 2 certificates for a round of golf
• Introduced at the awards ceremony with the opportunity to speak
Your company name and logo on:
• On all Golf Carts
• Electronic communications/Social Media Acknowledgements
• In Golf Scramble Program
• 4 Player entries
• Seats reserved for the group at the Afterglow.
• Introduction at the awards ceremony
• 1 certificate for a round of golf
Your company name and logo on:
• Large banner displayed at the driving range with logo and company name
• Electronic communications/Social Media Acknowledgement
• Recognized in Golf Scramble Program
• Seats reserved for the group at the Awards Reception.
• Introduction at the awards ceremony.
Your company name and logo on:
• Banner display at each course tent where a cash bar & snacks will be available
• Electronic communications/Social Media Acknowledgements
• In Golf Scramble Program
• Seats reserved for the group at the Awards Reception
Your company name and logo on:
• On the banner in the Pro Shop and throughout the Pro Shop
• Electronic communications/Social Media Acknowledgements
• In Golf Scramble Program
Your Company name and logo:
•Displayed on a banner on the back of the Ranger Cart
•Electronic communications/Social Media Acknowledgements
•In Golf Scramble Program
Your Company name and logo:
•Displayed at the top of the outdoor Scoreboard.
•Electronic communications/Social Media Acknowledgements
•In Golf Scramble Program
•Signage on the Beverage Cart
•Electronic communications/Social Media Acknowledgements
•In Golf Scramble Program
Your company name and logo on:
•Signage at Golf Course Grill where you can fill up at the turn
•Electronic communications/Social Media Acknowledgements
•On Golf Scramble Program
Your company name and logo on:
•Signage at awards reception
•Electronic communications/Social Media Acknowledgements
•In Golf Scramble Program
Your company name and logo on:
•Signage behind entertainment at Awards Reception
•Electronic communications/Social Media Acknowledgements
•In Golf Scramble Program
Your company name and logo on:
•One yard sign at the tee box
•In the Golf Scramble Program
Your company name and logo on:
•Flagpole on one of the Greens
•In the Golf Scramble Program
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