Ocean Mazda Florida Flying Squirrels Youth Baseball Foundation 2-Year Lease Raffle

The Grand Prize is a 24-month lease of a 2026 Mazda CX-50 (est. FMV of $30,000). Ocean Mazda Doral covers all initial drive-off costs and capitalized cost reductions. Includes a 10,000-mile annual allowance. DRAWING July 6, 2026.

· Winner Responsibilities: Insurance coverage for the full lease term; excess mileage at $0.15 per mile over 10,000 miles/year; any wear-and-tear, damage, or lease-end charges; reporting the prize for tax purposes.

· Eligibility: Winner must be a U.S. resident, age 18 or older, have a valid driver’s license, and meet standard dealership lease qualifications, including credit approval. If the winner does not qualify, the dealership may offer an alternative prize of equal value at its discretion.

· Taxes: The Grand Prize Winner is responsible for taxes based on the vehicle's Fair Market Value to be reported by 1099.

· General Terms: Prize is non-transferable unless approved by the dealership. No cash alternative is offered by the Foundation. Participation constitutes acceptance of these rules