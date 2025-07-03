Ocean Renaissance 2026

100% Tax Deductible
Atrium Hotel package gives you a birds eye view of all the indoor action! – 2 queen beds and sleeper sofa includes a pair of 3-Day VIP weekend passes and tickets to the Tempest Ball! for ages 13 and up.
100% Tax Deductible Donation proceeds of the event further our environmental and historical preservation mission!
Early Birds! Act before Valentines Day! Ages 13 and up enjoy a weekend of magic and fun for only $60 a including access to both Tempest Balls! Only 50 pairs of these tickets are being offered! Children 12 and under always free!
Join us for a full weekend of magic and save! VIP passes include all access to the Friday and Saturday Tempest Balls!! Ages 13 and up! Children 12 and under always free!
Save $15! Join us for a full weekend of magic and save! Ages 13 and up! Children 12 and under always free!
Only 100 available! Includes Friday access to the vendors so come early! Garb, Costumes or Semi Formal wear required! Be tossed on the sonic tidal waves! Disco Friday Night! Frequency Fairy Freakout Saturday Night!
Only 100 available! Frequency Fairy Freakout Glow Dance Party Saturday Night! Garb, Costumes or Semi Formal wear required! Be tossed on the sonic tidal waves!
Come shop our 70 Merchants! Ages 13 and up! Children 12 and under always free! $30 day of show
Saturday is the day to see the full array of entertainment you've come to expect at our event! 2 stages of music magic and pageantry! Craft Workshops! Demonstrations and Panels! Come shop our 70 Merchants! Ages 13 and up! Children 12 and under always free! $30 day of show
Come shop our 70 Merchants! Ages 13 and up! Children 12 and under always free! $30 day of show
Ocean Patio Room Package –2 queen beds and sleeper sofa includes FOUR! VIP all access passes including both Tempest Balls! for ages 13 and up.
Direct Oceanfront Room Package Walk right out onto the beachfront patio! – 2 queen beds and sleeper sofa includes FOUR! VIP all access passes including both Tempest Balls! for ages 13 and up.
Single balcony 2 bedroom/2 bath Condo Package. Stay in style! These condos have all the amenities of home including a kitchen and a pull out sleeper sofa – includes SIX! VIP all access passes including both Tempest Balls! for ages 13 and up.
