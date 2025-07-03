Ocean Renaissance Foundation Inc

Ocean Renaissance Foundation Inc

Ocean Renaissance Sponsorships 2026

11700 Coastal Hwy

Ocean City, MD 21842

Starfish Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

-100% Tax Deductible
-Small banner displayed within the event space
-Company logo displayed on promotional flyers
-Direct Oceanfront Room Package: Featuring a beachfront patio, 2 queen beds and a sleeper sofa
-Five VIP tickets for the whole event, including Tempest Ball

Jellyfish Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

-100% Tax Deductible
-Medium banner displayed within the event space

-Company logo displayed on promotional flyers
-Condo Package: Featuring a balcony, two bathrooms, two bedrooms, & a kitchen
-Ten VIP Tickets for the whole event, Including Tempest Ball

Kraken Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets

-100% Tax Deductible
-Large Banner displayed within the event space
-Company logo displayed on promotional flyers & posters
-Condo Package: Featuring two balconies, two bathrooms, two bedrooms, & a kitchen
-Fifteen VIP Tickets for the whole event, including Tempest Ball

