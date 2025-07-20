Ocean Sounds & Lunch with TVA at Kakaʻako Waterfront Park

We welcome individuals of all levels of blindness and all abilities—because we know blindness is a spectrum, and so are interests and experiences. Whether you’re coming to celebrate, connect, or simply learn more about our community, we’ll meet you where you are and experience the moment together.
No experience working with blind or visually impaired individuals? No problem! We provide all the training you need. Whether you’re a longtime volunteer or completely new to this, if you’re ready to support, learn, and be part of an inclusive community, we’d love to have you on board.
This registration is for members of Kara’s incredible team who are assisting with lunch service. Your gift of time and aloha makes a meaningful impact, and we’re so grateful for your support during this portion of the day. Let’s serve with smiles and share the spirit of giving—together.
