2025 Ocean State Dental Conference Silent Auction

Providence Friars Men's Basketball
$300

Starting bid

In memory of the late Dr. Edward Stepka who was a huge Friars fan. Tickets include 2 games; one nonconference and 1 Big East game.


Seats - Sec 121 Row EE Seats 7 & 8


Non-Conference Game: Tuesday, November 18th - PC vs. UNH (Game time TBD)


Big East Game - PC vs. DePaul (Date & Time TBD)


This item was generously donated by Gregory Stepka, DMD

Golf 4-Some
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy 18 holes of golf at the beautiful Kirkbrae Country Club in Lincoln, RI


This item was generously donated by Kirkbrae Country Club.

Endless Summer on the Bay
$250

Starting bid

Valid through 9/30/2026

Captain Jeff (Enos) and Karyn (Ward) welcome 4 guests for a “day on the bay” including lunch. You will enjoy seeing Rhode Island from the water while we travel through the bay. Itinerary will be finalized once the date gets closer.

Endless Summer is climate controlled, offers shade and has a bathroom onboard.


This item was generously donated by Karyn Ward, DDS.

Nantucket Basket Bracelet
$75

Starting bid

Hand woven, navy colored reed and bleached weaving cane.  


This item was generously donated and made by Karyn Ward, DDS.

2 Tickets - Wicked @ Providence Performing Arts Center
$200

Starting bid

Saturday, March 7, 2026 8:00pm

Seats - Orchestra Right, U 102 & U 104


This item was generously donated by Kirsten Romani, DMD

4 Tickets - NE Patriots vs. NY Giants
$250

Starting bid

Monday Night Football - December 1, 2025

Includes Parking Pass


Seats - Sec 107 Row 13 Seats 5-8


This item was generously donated by Fred Hartman, DMD and E. Joseph Domingo, DDS

Golf 4-Some
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy 18 holes of golf at the beautiful Warwick Country Club for the 2026 Season.


This item was generously donated by Michael Kacewicz, DMD.

Weekend Away at Misquamicut Beach
$500

Starting bid

Enjoy a lovely 3 day, 2 Night stay at this 3 bedroom cottage in Misquamicut Beach.


This item has been generously donated by Dr. Bob and Judy Nist

Raise a Glass and Build Your Future Basket
$100

Starting bid

  • $100 Lowes Gift Card
  • Scratch Tickets
  • Flashlights
  • Lowe's Bucket and items
Taste of South County Basket
$100

Starting bid

GC America Capsule Mixer item
GC America Capsule Mixer
$500

Starting bid

"Unlock Your Practice Potential”
$500

Starting bid

90 minute session


Unlock your practice’s potential with a personalized, in-depth consultation designed to help your dental office grow and thrive. This 90-minute session is tailored to your specific needs—whether you’re looking to optimize workflows, improve team efficiency, elevate the patient experience, or boost profitability.

You’ll gain expert insights, practical strategies, and actionable recommendations that can make an immediate difference in your practice.

Estimated Value $750

