2025 Ocean State Dental Conference Silent Auction

Starting bid
In memory of the late Dr. Edward Stepka who was a huge Friars fan. Tickets include 2 games; one nonconference and 1 Big East game.
Seats - Sec 121 Row EE Seats 7 & 8
Non-Conference Game: Tuesday, November 18th - PC vs. UNH (Game time TBD)
Big East Game - PC vs. DePaul (Date & Time TBD)
This item was generously donated by Gregory Stepka, DMD
Starting bid
Enjoy 18 holes of golf at the beautiful Kirkbrae Country Club in Lincoln, RI
This item was generously donated by Kirkbrae Country Club.
Starting bid
Valid through 9/30/2026
Captain Jeff (Enos) and Karyn (Ward) welcome 4 guests for a “day on the bay” including lunch. You will enjoy seeing Rhode Island from the water while we travel through the bay. Itinerary will be finalized once the date gets closer.
Endless Summer is climate controlled, offers shade and has a bathroom onboard.
This item was generously donated by Karyn Ward, DDS.
Starting bid
Hand woven, navy colored reed and bleached weaving cane.
This item was generously donated and made by Karyn Ward, DDS.
Starting bid
Saturday, March 7, 2026 8:00pm
Seats - Orchestra Right, U 102 & U 104
This item was generously donated by Kirsten Romani, DMD
Starting bid
Monday Night Football - December 1, 2025
Includes Parking Pass
Seats - Sec 107 Row 13 Seats 5-8
This item was generously donated by Fred Hartman, DMD and E. Joseph Domingo, DDS
Starting bid
Enjoy 18 holes of golf at the beautiful Warwick Country Club for the 2026 Season.
This item was generously donated by Michael Kacewicz, DMD.
Starting bid
Enjoy a lovely 3 day, 2 Night stay at this 3 bedroom cottage in Misquamicut Beach.
This item has been generously donated by Dr. Bob and Judy Nist
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
90 minute session
Unlock your practice’s potential with a personalized, in-depth consultation designed to help your dental office grow and thrive. This 90-minute session is tailored to your specific needs—whether you’re looking to optimize workflows, improve team efficiency, elevate the patient experience, or boost profitability.
You’ll gain expert insights, practical strategies, and actionable recommendations that can make an immediate difference in your practice.
Estimated Value $750
