2025 Ocean State Dental Conference Silent Auction

Valid through 9/30/2026



Captain Jeff (Enos) and Karyn (Ward) welcome 4 guests for a “day on the bay” including lunch. You will enjoy seeing Rhode Island from the water while we travel through the bay. Itinerary will be finalized once the date gets closer.



Endless Summer is climate controlled, offers shade and has a bathroom onboard.





This item was generously donated by Karyn Ward, DDS.