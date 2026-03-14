Ocean View Elementary PTA

Offered by

Ocean View Elementary PTA

About the memberships

PTA Membership

Annual Membership
$20

Renews yearly on: July 1

Otter Buddy
$15

Renews monthly

Monthly donation and membership that helps fund small but important needs like classroom supplies, student activities, and community events.

Otter Crew
$20

Renews monthly

Monthly donation and membership that helps fund field trips, family events, and enrichment programs that bring our school community together.

Otter Champion
$25

Renews monthly

Monthly donation and membership that provides strong ongoing support for larger programs such as assemblies, student celebrations, and teacher appreciation.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!