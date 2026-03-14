PTA Membership

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: July 1
Renews monthly
Monthly donation and membership that helps fund small but important needs like classroom supplies, student activities, and community events.
Renews monthly
Monthly donation and membership that helps fund field trips, family events, and enrichment programs that bring our school community together.
Renews monthly
Monthly donation and membership that provides strong ongoing support for larger programs such as assemblies, student celebrations, and teacher appreciation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!