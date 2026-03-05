Oceans: Beneath The Surface

About this event
San Diego, CA 92101, USA
🎨Full workshop experience & all materials
🖌️Watercolor on aqua board
🐠Coral reef & ocean creature guided session
🌊Supporting Artful Mind's mission
🤝Community experience alongside participants
Purchase using code
🎨Full workshop experience & all materials
🖌️Watercolor on aqua board
🐠Coral reef & ocean creature guided session
🌊Supporting Artful Mind's mission
🤝Community experience alongside participants
the VIP Limited Seats!
🎨Full workshop experience & all materials
🖌️Watercolor on aqua board
🌊Coral reef & ocean creature guided session
✨Premium patron — directly funds free seats
💛Recognition as an Artful Mind Pearl Patron
🏅Exclusive Artful Mind VIP patch
🎟️20% off your next Artful Mind workshop
Grab our Artful Mind canvas tote at this workshop. A collector's item unique to this workshop. Proceeds go to Artful Mind programming.
Purchase our Ocean-themed Hydro flask with Artful Mind's logo
Take home a watercolor art kit like we use in this workshop! Includes two aqua boards, watercolor pallet, watercolor pad, watercolor paint brushes, and spray bottle
Customized Artful Mind Apron with logo.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!