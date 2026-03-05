Artful Mind

Hosted by

Artful Mind

About this event

Oceans: Beneath The Surface

710 13th St

San Diego, CA 92101, USA

Reserved Presale
$50

🎨Full workshop experience & all materials

🖌️Watercolor on aqua board

🐠Coral reef & ocean creature guided session

🌊Supporting Artful Mind's mission

🤝Community experience alongside participants

Purchase using code

Sea Glass
$50

🎨Full workshop experience & all materials

🖌️Watercolor on aqua board

🐠Coral reef & ocean creature guided session

🌊Supporting Artful Mind's mission

🤝Community experience alongside participants

Ocean Pearl: The VIP
$100

the VIP Limited Seats!

🎨Full workshop experience & all materials

🖌️Watercolor on aqua board

🌊Coral reef & ocean creature guided session

✨Premium patron — directly funds free seats

💛Recognition as an Artful Mind Pearl Patron

🏅Exclusive Artful Mind VIP patch

🎟️20% off your next Artful Mind workshop

Add on: Artful Mind Logo Tote
$40

Grab our Artful Mind canvas tote at this workshop. A collector's item unique to this workshop. Proceeds go to Artful Mind programming.

Add on: Hydraflsk
$30

Purchase our Ocean-themed Hydro flask with Artful Mind's logo

Add on: Art Kit
$50

Take home a watercolor art kit like we use in this workshop! Includes two aqua boards, watercolor pallet, watercolor pad, watercolor paint brushes, and spray bottle

Add On: Artful Mind Apron
$25

Customized Artful Mind Apron with logo.


Add a donation for Artful Mind

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!