Ocean View Elementary PTA

Offered by

Ocean View Elementary PTA

About the memberships

PTA Sustaining Otter Membership

Otter Buddy
$15

Renews monthly

Monthly donation and membership that helps fund small but important needs like classroom supplies, student activities, and community events.

Otter Crew
$20

Renews monthly

Monthly donation and membership that helps fund field trips, family events, and enrichment programs that bring our school community together.

Otter Champion
$25

Renews monthly

Monthly donation and membership that provides strong ongoing support for larger programs such as assemblies, student celebrations, and teacher appreciation.

Add a donation for Ocean View Elementary PTA

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