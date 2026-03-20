Oceanwood Camp & Conference Center

Hosted by

Oceanwood Camp & Conference Center

About this event

Oceanwood Neighborhood Lobster Boil & BBQ

17 Royal St

Ocean Park, ME 04063, USA

Adult Lunch no Lobster
$30

Enjoy Shrimp Boil, BBQ Chicken, Hot Dogs, Sides and Dessert!

Adult Lunch with Lobster
$50

Enjoy a Lobster as well as Shrimp Boil, BBQ Chicken, Hot Dogs, Sides and Dessert!



Children under 12 no Lobster/Shrimp
$10

Children under 12 can enjoy BBQ Chicken, Hot Dogs, Sides and Dessert.


(Please note if your child would like to Have Shrimp Boil and/or Lobster purchase the corresponding adult ticket instead)

Adult Lunch no Lobster/Shrimp
$20

If you are an adult that does not eat Shrimp or Lobster we would still love for you to come enjoy BBQ Chicken, Hot Dogs, Sides and Dessert!!!!

Add a donation for Oceanwood Camp & Conference Center

$

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