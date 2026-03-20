Oceanwood Neighborhood Lobster Boil & BBQ

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About this event
Enjoy Shrimp Boil, BBQ Chicken, Hot Dogs, Sides and Dessert!
Enjoy a Lobster as well as Shrimp Boil, BBQ Chicken, Hot Dogs, Sides and Dessert!
Children under 12 can enjoy BBQ Chicken, Hot Dogs, Sides and Dessert.
(Please note if your child would like to Have Shrimp Boil and/or Lobster purchase the corresponding adult ticket instead)
If you are an adult that does not eat Shrimp or Lobster we would still love for you to come enjoy BBQ Chicken, Hot Dogs, Sides and Dessert!!!!
$
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