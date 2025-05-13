OCEidFest Sound of Hope Sponsorship

Complimentary Entry Tickets Number of Sponsors Logo Wall at event Exhibitor Booth Email and Website Acknowledgement Social Media Acknowledgement Sponsor Spotlight on Social Media Logo on 1000 printed fliers Logo on Banners Emcee Recognition during Gaza event Named on Volunteer T-Shirts Platinum Sponsor Exclusive Zone Experience the ultimate engagement at our event with the Platinum Sponsor Exclusive Zone. This dedicated area allows attendees to interact directly with the sponsor and gain access to the featured event. Key Highlights: Prominent Signage: Your brand will be showcased with high visibility through prominent signage. Event Map Feature: Special mention on the event map ensures attendees can easily locate your zone. Carnival Ride Sponsorship: Become the named sponsor of one of the five thrilling carnival rides, providing additional opportunities for brand exposure with prominent signage. Boat Ride Train Ride 1 Train Ride 2 Game Truck 1 Game Truck 2

Complimentary Entry Tickets Number of Sponsors Logo Wall at event Exhibitor Booth Email and Website Acknowledgement Social Media Acknowledgement Sponsor Spotlight on Social Media Logo on 1000 printed fliers Logo on Banners Emcee Recognition during Gaza event Named on Volunteer T-Shirts Platinum Sponsor Exclusive Zone Experience the ultimate engagement at our event with the Platinum Sponsor Exclusive Zone. This dedicated area allows attendees to interact directly with the sponsor and gain access to the featured event. Key Highlights: Prominent Signage: Your brand will be showcased with high visibility through prominent signage. Event Map Feature: Special mention on the event map ensures attendees can easily locate your zone. Carnival Ride Sponsorship: Become the named sponsor of one of the five thrilling carnival rides, providing additional opportunities for brand exposure with prominent signage. Boat Ride Train Ride 1 Train Ride 2 Game Truck 1 Game Truck 2

More details...