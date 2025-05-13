OCEidFest Sound of Hope Sponsorship

Complimentary Entry Tickets
Number of Sponsors
Logo Wall at event
Exhibitor Booth
Email and Website Acknowledgement
Social Media Acknowledgement
Sponsor Spotlight on Social Media
Logo on 1000 printed fliers
Logo on Banners
Emcee Recognition during Gaza event
Named on Volunteer T-Shirts
Platinum Sponsor Exclusive Zone
Experience the ultimate engagement at our event with the Platinum Sponsor Exclusive Zone. This dedicated area allows attendees to interact directly with the sponsor and gain access to the featured event.
Key Highlights:
Prominent Signage: Your brand will be showcased with high visibility through prominent signage.
Event Map Feature: Special mention on the event map ensures attendees can easily locate your zone.
Carnival Ride Sponsorship: Become the named sponsor of one of the five thrilling carnival rides, providing additional opportunities for brand exposure with prominent signage.
Boat Ride
Train Ride 1
Train Ride 2
Game Truck 1
Game Truck 2
Complimentary Entry Tickets
Number of Sponsors
Logo Wall at event
Exhibitor Booth
Email and Website Acknowledgement
Social Media Acknowledgement
Sponsor Spotlight on Social Media
Logo on 1000 printed fliers
Logo on Banners
Emcee Recognition during Gaza event
Named on Volunteer T-Shirts
Platinum Sponsor Exclusive Zone
Experience the ultimate engagement at our event with the Platinum Sponsor Exclusive Zone. This dedicated area allows attendees to interact directly with the sponsor and gain access to the featured event.
Key Highlights:
Prominent Signage: Your brand will be showcased with high visibility through prominent signage.
Event Map Feature: Special mention on the event map ensures attendees can easily locate your zone.
Carnival Ride Sponsorship: Become the named sponsor of one of the five thrilling carnival rides, providing additional opportunities for brand exposure with prominent signage.
Boat Ride
Train Ride 1
Train Ride 2
Game Truck 1
Game Truck 2
Gold
$10,000
10 Complimentary Entry Tickets
Logo Wall at event
Exhibitor Booth
Email and Website Acknowledgement
Social Media Acknowledgement
Sponsor Spotlight on Social Media
Logo on 1000 printed fliers
Logo on Banners
10 Complimentary Entry Tickets
Logo Wall at event
Exhibitor Booth
Email and Website Acknowledgement
Social Media Acknowledgement
Sponsor Spotlight on Social Media
Logo on 1000 printed fliers
Logo on Banners
Silver
$5,000
5 Complimentary Entry Tickets
Logo Wall at event
Exhibitor Booth
Email and Website Acknowledgement
Social Media Acknowledgement
5 Complimentary Entry Tickets
Logo Wall at event
Exhibitor Booth
Email and Website Acknowledgement
Social Media Acknowledgement
Add a donation for Islamic Center of Yorba Linda
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!