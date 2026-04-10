Hosted by

Oneonta Nursery School Corporation

About this event

Sales closed

OCNS Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

1515 Garfield Ave, South Pasadena, CA 91030, USA

San Marino Music Center – Private Music Lessons item
San Marino Music Center – Private Music Lessons item
San Marino Music Center – Private Music Lessons
$40

Starting bid

San Marino Music Center – Private Music Lessons


Give the gift of music with a certificate for four private 30-minute in-person lessons at San Marino Music Center. Students can choose from any instrument offered at the time of redemption, making this a great opportunity to explore or grow their musical skills.


🎵 Four 30-minute private lessons

🎵 One instrument per certificate

🎵 Ages 6+


Details & Restrictions:

Expires November 21, 2026

Not redeemable for cash or store credit


A perfect experience for budding musicians ready to learn and shine! 🎶


🗝️ Quest Tavern Escape Room – $50 Gift Card item
🗝️ Quest Tavern Escape Room – $50 Gift Card item
🗝️ Quest Tavern Escape Room – $50 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

🗝️ Quest Tavern Escape Room – $50 Gift Card

Embark on an unforgettable adventure at Quest Tavern Escape Room, where immersive storytelling meets clever puzzles and live-action gameplay.

Work together with friends or family to solve clues, uncover secrets, and complete your quest in a fully themed escape room experience.

🎯 Experience Highlights:

  • Interactive, story-driven escape rooms with live actors
  • Perfect for groups, date nights, or team-building
  • 60–75 minute immersive adventures

💡 Value:

  • Typical tickets range ~$37–$50 per person depending on group size
  • This $50 gift card can cover a full ticket or be applied toward a group booking

A thrilling and unique experience for puzzle lovers and adventure seekers alike! 🔐✨


🍜 Joy on York – $75 Gift Card item
🍜 Joy on York – $75 Gift Card item
🍜 Joy on York – $75 Gift Card item
🍜 Joy on York – $75 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

🍜 Joy on York – $75 Gift Card

Enjoy a delicious dining experience at Joy on York, a beloved Highland Park spot known for its flavorful Taiwanese comfort food and vibrant, modern atmosphere.

From savory noodles and rice bowls to fan-favorite thousand-layer pancakes and house-made desserts, Joy offers a fresh and satisfying take on casual dining.


Perfect for a casual date night, family meal, or foodie outing! 🍜✨

🤖 Buildable Robot Toy Set – 36 Boxes ($108 Value) item
🤖 Buildable Robot Toy Set – 36 Boxes ($108 Value)
$25

Starting bid

🤖 Buildable Robot Toy Set – 36 Boxes ($108 Value)

Spark creativity and hands-on fun with this exciting collection of buildable robot kits! This bundle includes 36 individual boxes as shown in the photo.

🎁 Perfect For:

  • Birthday party favor bags
  • Classroom rewards and prizes
  • Play tables and group activities
  • Stocking stuffers and small gifts

Each mini robot encourages imaginative play while helping develop fine motor skills and problem-solving abilities.


Total Estimated Value: $108


🏊 Waterworks Swim School – 4 Semi-Private Lessons ($164 Val item
🏊 Waterworks Swim School – 4 Semi-Private Lessons ($164 Val item
🏊 Waterworks Swim School – 4 Semi-Private Lessons ($164 Val
$40

Starting bid

🏊 Waterworks Swim School – 4 Semi-Private Lessons ($164 Value)

Build confidence and skills in the water with four semi-private swim lessons at Waterworks Swim School.

These small-group lessons (2:1 student-to-instructor ratio) provide personalized instruction while allowing swimmers to learn alongside a partner—perfect for children of all skill levels.

💦 Includes:

  • 4 semi-private swim lessons
  • Expert instruction focused on safety, technique, and confidence
  • Supportive, structured learning environment

Value: $164

Illusion Magic Lounge – 4 Tickets to Scot Nery’s Boobietrap item
Illusion Magic Lounge – 4 Tickets to Scot Nery’s Boobietrap item
Illusion Magic Lounge – 4 Tickets to Scot Nery’s Boobietrap
$50

Starting bid

✨ Illusion Magic Lounge – 4 Tickets to Scot Nery’s Boobietrap
Estimated Value: $200

Enjoy a night of unforgettable entertainment at Illusion Magic Lounge! This gift certificate is redeemable for four tickets to Scot Nery’s Boobietrap, a unique and captivating performance held every Wednesday evening.

🎭 Experience Includes:

  • Admission for 4 guests to one performance of Boobietrap
  • An intimate evening of world-class magic, variety, and theatrical wonder

📅 Important Details:

  • Valid for Wednesday evening performances
  • Advanced reservations required
  • Shows may sell out; booking at least 2 weeks in advance is recommended
  • All tickets must be redeemed for the same performance and may not be split
  • Not valid for comedy, burlesque, rental shows, special engagements, or other special events
  • Redemption subject to availability

Perfect for a memorable night out with friends or a one-of-a-kind date night! 🪄✨

Estimated Value: $200 (based on approximately $50 per ticket)

🏡 Mission Tile West – $1,000 Gift Card item
🏡 Mission Tile West – $1,000 Gift Card item
🏡 Mission Tile West – $1,000 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

🏡 Mission Tile West – $1,000 Gift Card

Transform your space with timeless craftsmanship and elegant design from Mission Tile West. This generous $1,000 gift card can be used toward their exquisite collection of handcrafted ceramic tiles, perfect for kitchens, bathrooms, fireplaces, and more.

Renowned for their rich glazes, classic California style, and artisan quality, Mission Tile West offers stunning options to elevate any home or design project.

Value: $1,000
Perfect For: Home renovations, interior design upgrades, or creating a beautiful custom space. ✨


🤸 My Gym Pasadena – One Month Membership ($149 Value) item
🤸 My Gym Pasadena – One Month Membership ($149 Value) item
🤸 My Gym Pasadena – One Month Membership ($149 Value) item
🤸 My Gym Pasadena – One Month Membership ($149 Value)
$40

Starting bid

🤸 My Gym Pasadena – One Month Membership ($149 Value)

Enjoy fun, active learning with a one-month membership at My Gym Pasadena, where kids build strength, confidence, and coordination through play-based classes.

💪 Includes:

  • Weekly structured classes plus open gym “Practice & Play”
  • Age-appropriate fitness, games, and developmental activities
  • Safe, supportive environment for young children

Perfect for energetic kids and a great introduction to fitness through fun! 🎉

SCCM Play Passes & One Month Classes Tutu School item
SCCM Play Passes & One Month Classes Tutu School item
SCCM Play Passes & One Month Classes Tutu School item
SCCM Play Passes & One Month Classes Tutu School
$50

Starting bid

Southern California Children's Museum Admit One Play Passes & TuTu School One Month Classes


🩰🎨 Creative Kids Fun Pack – $250+ Value

Inspire imagination, creativity, and joyful movement with this delightful bundle designed for young learners!

🌟 Includes:

🎈 Southern California Children’s Museum – 10-Visit Play Pass
Enjoy hands-on fun at Southern California Children's Museum.

  • Valid for 10 individual visits
    Value: $95

🩰 Tutu School Pasadena – One Month of Classes
Delight your little dancer with a month of whimsical ballet instruction at Tutu School Pasadena.

  • Enchanting, imaginative ballet classes for young children
  • A joyful introduction to movement, music, and storytelling
    Estimated Value: $150

Total Estimated Value: $245+

Perfect for a playful adventure and a magical introduction to dance! 🎨🩰


⚾ South Pasadena Little League Registration – $250 Value item
⚾ South Pasadena Little League Registration – $250 Value item
⚾ South Pasadena Little League Registration – $250 Value
$50

Starting bid

⚾ South Pasadena Little League Registration – $250 Value

Step up to the plate with a registration to South Pasadena Little League! This exciting opportunity allows a young athlete to participate in a fun, supportive, and community-driven baseball program.

🌟 Includes:

  • Full player registration for one season
  • Skill development in teamwork, sportsmanship, and leadership
  • Professional coaching and organized games
  • A memorable experience in one of South Pasadena’s most cherished youth programs

Value: $250

Perfect for aspiring ballplayers ready to learn, grow, and play ball! ⚾🎉

🥤 The Daily – Smoothie a Day for One Month ($300 Value) item
🥤 The Daily – Smoothie a Day for One Month ($300 Value) item
🥤 The Daily – Smoothie a Day for One Month ($300 Value)
$40

Starting bid

🥤 The Daily – Smoothie a Day for One Month ($300 Value)

Fuel your body with a month of refreshing, nutrient-packed smoothies from The Daily. Conveniently located next to Trader Joe’s, this popular local spot is known for its wholesome ingredients and delicious blends.

🌿 Includes:

  • One smoothie per day for 30 days
  • Fresh, high-quality ingredients
  • A variety of flavorful and nutritious options

Perfect for busy mornings, post-workout refreshment, or a healthy daily treat.

Value: $300 🥭🍓🥬

🌿🎨 Art & Garden Adventure Package – $96 Value item
🌿🎨 Art & Garden Adventure Package – $96 Value item
🌿🎨 Art & Garden Adventure Package – $96 Value item
🌿🎨 Art & Garden Adventure Package – $96 Value
$40

Starting bid

🌿🎨 Art & Garden Adventure Package – $96 Value

Enjoy a day of culture and natural beauty with this inspiring Los Angeles experience!

🌸 Includes:

🌼 Descanso Gardens – 2 Daytime Passes
Stroll through breathtaking botanical landscapes at Descanso Gardens.
Value: $36 ($18 each)

🖼️ Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) – 2 General Admission Tickets
Explore world-renowned collections at Los Angeles County Museum of Art.
Value: $60

Total Value: $96

Perfect for art lovers, nature enthusiasts, or a memorable day out in Los Angeles! 🌺✨

Encore music, 1 month classes item
Encore music, 1 month classes item
Encore music, 1 month classes
$50

Starting bid

Encore music, 1 month classes

🎶💃 One Month of Dance or Music Classes – Gift Certificate

Spark creativity and confidence with a gift certificate for one month of dance classes or music lessons. Perfect for children, teens, or adults eager to explore the performing arts in a fun and supportive environment.

✨ Includes:

  • One certificate valid for one month of instruction
  • Choice of dance classes or music lessons
  • Professional, engaging instruction for all skill levels
  • Flexible scheduling based on availability

📍 Locations:

  • South Pasadena
  • San Marino

A wonderful opportunity to inspire creativity and a love for the arts! 🎭🎼

Klub Gymnastics & Pasadena Ice Skating item
Klub Gymnastics & Pasadena Ice Skating item
Klub Gymnastics & Pasadena Ice Skating
$50

Starting bid

Active Kids Fun Pack – Gymnastics & Ice Skating

Keep kids moving and smiling with this exciting bundle of fitness and fun!

Enjoy one month of free classes at The Klub Gymnastics, where young athletes build strength, confidence, coordination, and flexibility in a supportive and energetic environment.

Then glide into adventure at Pasadena Ice Skating Center with four complimentary 2-pack guest passes. Each pass admits two people for public skating and includes skate rentals—perfect for a memorable outing with family or friends.

Includes:

  • One month of gymnastics classes at The Klub Gymnastics
  • Four 2-pack guest passes to Pasadena Ice Skating Center (admits 8 skaters total)
  • Skate rentals included with each ice-skating pass

Perfect for active kids and fun-filled family adventures!

“Get Out of Fine” Pass – $75 Value item
“Get Out of Fine” Pass – $75 Value
$15

Starting bid

“Get Out of Fine” Pass – $75 Value

Skip the fee with this convenient pass, valid for one waived fine associated with either a Maintenance Day or a General Membership Meeting.

Perfect for busy schedules, this certificate provides flexibility while supporting Oneonta Cooperative Nursery School!

Little Dimples, FunBox (Arcadia), My Little Paris item
Little Dimples, FunBox (Arcadia), My Little Paris item
Little Dimples, FunBox (Arcadia), My Little Paris item
Little Dimples, FunBox (Arcadia), My Little Paris
$30

Starting bid

Kids’ Fun Adventure Bundle – Multi-Venue Play Package

Treat the little ones to endless excitement with this delightful collection of play experiences across beloved local destinations!

🎈 Includes:

🧸 Little Dimples – 5 Entries
Enjoy imaginative indoor play at Little Dimples Playground, a whimsical space designed for creative exploration and fun.

🎁 Funbox – 4 Entries
Bounce, slide, and play at Funbox, the world’s largest touring inflatable amusement park.

🥐 My Little Paris – Waived Kids’ Fee
Dine in Parisian charm at My Little Paris Cafe. This certificate waives the $12.99 child entry fee (entrée purchase required). Value varies based on the number of children.

Perfect for playdates, family outings, and unforgettable adventures!

Estimated Value: Varies based on redemption. 🎉


Closet Reset with Laura- Personal Organization Session item
Closet Reset with Laura- Personal Organization Session
$50

Starting bid

If your closet is stressing you out every morning, this is your reset.

Laura will come in and transform your space—helping you declutter, streamline, and actually make sense of what you own. Together, you’ll sort through pieces to keep, donate, or toss, while creating an organized system that’s easy to maintain (even with a busy life and kids in the mix).

No judgment, no overwhelm—just a fresh start and a closet that finally works for you.

Walk away with:
• A clean, functional, easy-to-navigate closet
• Fewer “I have nothing to wear” moments
• A calmer, more put-together daily routine

Less clutter. More calm. More you.


-$375 Value ($125 per hour for 3 hours)

Amara Kitchen $75 Gift Card item
Amara Kitchen $75 Gift Card item
Amara Kitchen $75 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Amara Kitchen – $75 Gift Card (Highland Park Favorite!)

Treat yourself to one of Northeast LA’s most beloved brunch spots! Amara Kitchen is known for its cozy vibe and fresh, organic, gluten-free friendly menu. From their famous coconut pancakes and savory breakfast plates to nourishing bowls and great coffee, there’s something for everyone.

Perfect for a relaxed weekend brunch, a casual lunch date, or a feel-good meal with family. Support a local gem while enjoying delicious, wholesome food.

Tea Party with Miss Coralee at The Langham item
Tea Party with Miss Coralee at The Langham
$50

Starting bid

Tea Party with Miss Coralee at The Langham

Enjoy a special afternoon filled with charm and connection! The winning kiddo will join Miss Coralee for a delightful tea party at The Langham. This fancy day is a wonderful opportunity for one-on-one time and a memorable experience your child will cherish.

Cost is fully covered by OCNS.

#1 Color Me Mine with Miss Mary & Miss Ciara item
#1 Color Me Mine with Miss Mary & Miss Ciara
$50

Starting bid

Color Me Mine with Miss Mary & Miss Ciara

Get creative with a colorful afternoon of pottery painting! Up to two children will join Miss Mary and Miss Ciara at Color Me Mine to design and paint their own ceramic masterpieces. This hands-on experience encourages creativity, self-expression, and lots of fun.

OCNS covers the full cost.

#2 Color Me Mine with Miss Mary & Miss Ciara (Copy) item
#2 Color Me Mine with Miss Mary & Miss Ciara (Copy)
$50

Starting bid

Color Me Mine with Miss Mary & Miss Ciara

Get creative with a colorful afternoon of pottery painting! Up to two children will join Miss Mary and Miss Ciara at Color Me Mine to design and paint their own ceramic masterpieces. This hands-on experience encourages creativity, self-expression, and lots of fun.

OCNS covers the full cost.

#1 Bug Hunt & Picnic with Miss Caitlin & Miss Michelle item
#1 Bug Hunt & Picnic with Miss Caitlin & Miss Michelle
$50

Starting bid

Bug Hunt & Picnic with Miss Caitlin & Miss Michelle

Up to two children will join Miss Caitlin and Miss Michelle for a bug-hunting exploration, followed by a picnic at the park. This outdoor experience is perfect for curious kiddos who love nature, discovery, and time with their amazing teachers.

OCNS covers the full cost.

#2Bug Hunt & Picnic with Miss Caitlin & Miss Michelle (Copy) item
#2Bug Hunt & Picnic with Miss Caitlin & Miss Michelle (Copy)
$50

Starting bid

Bug Hunt & Picnic with Miss Caitlin & Miss Michelle

Up to two children will join Miss Caitlin and Miss Michelle for a bug-hunting exploration, followed by a picnic at the park. This outdoor experience is perfect for curious kiddos who love nature, discovery, and time with their amazing teachers.

OCNS covers the full cost.

Kidspace Afternoon with Miss Andrea item
Kidspace Afternoon with Miss Andrea
$50

Starting bid

Kidspace Afternoon with Miss Andrea


Spend an afternoon exploring Kidspace with Miss Andrea! The winning child will enjoy hands-on exhibits, outdoor play, and plenty of opportunities for curiosity and fun. This is a perfect blend of learning and playing alongside their favorite teacher.

OCNS covers the full cost.

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