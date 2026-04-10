OCNS Silent Auction 2026

If your closet is stressing you out every morning, this is your reset.

Laura will come in and transform your space—helping you declutter, streamline, and actually make sense of what you own. Together, you’ll sort through pieces to keep, donate, or toss, while creating an organized system that’s easy to maintain (even with a busy life and kids in the mix).

No judgment, no overwhelm—just a fresh start and a closet that finally works for you.

Walk away with:

• A clean, functional, easy-to-navigate closet

• Fewer “I have nothing to wear” moments

• A calmer, more put-together daily routine

Less clutter. More calm. More you.





-$375 Value ($125 per hour for 3 hours)