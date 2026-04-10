OCNS Silent Auction 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
San Marino Music Center – Private Music Lessons
Give the gift of music with a certificate for four private 30-minute in-person lessons at San Marino Music Center. Students can choose from any instrument offered at the time of redemption, making this a great opportunity to explore or grow their musical skills.
🎵 Four 30-minute private lessons
🎵 One instrument per certificate
🎵 Ages 6+
Details & Restrictions:
Expires November 21, 2026
Not redeemable for cash or store credit
A perfect experience for budding musicians ready to learn and shine! 🎶
Starting bid
🗝️ Quest Tavern Escape Room – $50 Gift Card
Embark on an unforgettable adventure at Quest Tavern Escape Room, where immersive storytelling meets clever puzzles and live-action gameplay.
Work together with friends or family to solve clues, uncover secrets, and complete your quest in a fully themed escape room experience.
A thrilling and unique experience for puzzle lovers and adventure seekers alike! 🔐✨
Starting bid
🍜 Joy on York – $75 Gift Card
Enjoy a delicious dining experience at Joy on York, a beloved Highland Park spot known for its flavorful Taiwanese comfort food and vibrant, modern atmosphere.
From savory noodles and rice bowls to fan-favorite thousand-layer pancakes and house-made desserts, Joy offers a fresh and satisfying take on casual dining.
Perfect for a casual date night, family meal, or foodie outing! 🍜✨
Starting bid
🤖 Buildable Robot Toy Set – 36 Boxes ($108 Value)
Spark creativity and hands-on fun with this exciting collection of buildable robot kits! This bundle includes 36 individual boxes as shown in the photo.
Each mini robot encourages imaginative play while helping develop fine motor skills and problem-solving abilities.
Total Estimated Value: $108 ✨
Starting bid
🏊 Waterworks Swim School – 4 Semi-Private Lessons ($164 Value)
Build confidence and skills in the water with four semi-private swim lessons at Waterworks Swim School.
These small-group lessons (2:1 student-to-instructor ratio) provide personalized instruction while allowing swimmers to learn alongside a partner—perfect for children of all skill levels.
Value: $164
Starting bid
✨ Illusion Magic Lounge – 4 Tickets to Scot Nery’s Boobietrap
Estimated Value: $200
Enjoy a night of unforgettable entertainment at Illusion Magic Lounge! This gift certificate is redeemable for four tickets to Scot Nery’s Boobietrap, a unique and captivating performance held every Wednesday evening.
Perfect for a memorable night out with friends or a one-of-a-kind date night! 🪄✨
Estimated Value: $200 (based on approximately $50 per ticket)
Starting bid
🏡 Mission Tile West – $1,000 Gift Card
Transform your space with timeless craftsmanship and elegant design from Mission Tile West. This generous $1,000 gift card can be used toward their exquisite collection of handcrafted ceramic tiles, perfect for kitchens, bathrooms, fireplaces, and more.
Renowned for their rich glazes, classic California style, and artisan quality, Mission Tile West offers stunning options to elevate any home or design project.
Value: $1,000
Perfect For: Home renovations, interior design upgrades, or creating a beautiful custom space. ✨
Starting bid
🤸 My Gym Pasadena – One Month Membership ($149 Value)
Enjoy fun, active learning with a one-month membership at My Gym Pasadena, where kids build strength, confidence, and coordination through play-based classes.
Perfect for energetic kids and a great introduction to fitness through fun! 🎉
Starting bid
Southern California Children's Museum Admit One Play Passes & TuTu School One Month Classes
🩰🎨 Creative Kids Fun Pack – $250+ Value
Inspire imagination, creativity, and joyful movement with this delightful bundle designed for young learners!
🎈 Southern California Children’s Museum – 10-Visit Play Pass
Enjoy hands-on fun at Southern California Children's Museum.
🩰 Tutu School Pasadena – One Month of Classes
Delight your little dancer with a month of whimsical ballet instruction at Tutu School Pasadena.
Total Estimated Value: $245+
Perfect for a playful adventure and a magical introduction to dance! 🎨🩰
Starting bid
⚾ South Pasadena Little League Registration – $250 Value
Step up to the plate with a registration to South Pasadena Little League! This exciting opportunity allows a young athlete to participate in a fun, supportive, and community-driven baseball program.
Value: $250
Perfect for aspiring ballplayers ready to learn, grow, and play ball! ⚾🎉
Starting bid
🥤 The Daily – Smoothie a Day for One Month ($300 Value)
Fuel your body with a month of refreshing, nutrient-packed smoothies from The Daily. Conveniently located next to Trader Joe’s, this popular local spot is known for its wholesome ingredients and delicious blends.
Perfect for busy mornings, post-workout refreshment, or a healthy daily treat.
Value: $300 🥭🍓🥬
Starting bid
🌿🎨 Art & Garden Adventure Package – $96 Value
Enjoy a day of culture and natural beauty with this inspiring Los Angeles experience!
🌼 Descanso Gardens – 2 Daytime Passes
Stroll through breathtaking botanical landscapes at Descanso Gardens.
Value: $36 ($18 each)
🖼️ Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) – 2 General Admission Tickets
Explore world-renowned collections at Los Angeles County Museum of Art.
Value: $60
Total Value: $96
Perfect for art lovers, nature enthusiasts, or a memorable day out in Los Angeles! 🌺✨
Starting bid
Encore music, 1 month classes
🎶💃 One Month of Dance or Music Classes – Gift Certificate
Spark creativity and confidence with a gift certificate for one month of dance classes or music lessons. Perfect for children, teens, or adults eager to explore the performing arts in a fun and supportive environment.
A wonderful opportunity to inspire creativity and a love for the arts! 🎭🎼
Starting bid
Active Kids Fun Pack – Gymnastics & Ice Skating
Keep kids moving and smiling with this exciting bundle of fitness and fun!
Enjoy one month of free classes at The Klub Gymnastics, where young athletes build strength, confidence, coordination, and flexibility in a supportive and energetic environment.
Then glide into adventure at Pasadena Ice Skating Center with four complimentary 2-pack guest passes. Each pass admits two people for public skating and includes skate rentals—perfect for a memorable outing with family or friends.
Includes:
Perfect for active kids and fun-filled family adventures!
Starting bid
“Get Out of Fine” Pass – $75 Value
Skip the fee with this convenient pass, valid for one waived fine associated with either a Maintenance Day or a General Membership Meeting.
Perfect for busy schedules, this certificate provides flexibility while supporting Oneonta Cooperative Nursery School!
Starting bid
Kids’ Fun Adventure Bundle – Multi-Venue Play Package
Treat the little ones to endless excitement with this delightful collection of play experiences across beloved local destinations!
🧸 Little Dimples – 5 Entries
Enjoy imaginative indoor play at Little Dimples Playground, a whimsical space designed for creative exploration and fun.
🎁 Funbox – 4 Entries
Bounce, slide, and play at Funbox, the world’s largest touring inflatable amusement park.
🥐 My Little Paris – Waived Kids’ Fee
Dine in Parisian charm at My Little Paris Cafe. This certificate waives the $12.99 child entry fee (entrée purchase required). Value varies based on the number of children.
Perfect for playdates, family outings, and unforgettable adventures!
Estimated Value: Varies based on redemption. 🎉
Starting bid
If your closet is stressing you out every morning, this is your reset.
Laura will come in and transform your space—helping you declutter, streamline, and actually make sense of what you own. Together, you’ll sort through pieces to keep, donate, or toss, while creating an organized system that’s easy to maintain (even with a busy life and kids in the mix).
No judgment, no overwhelm—just a fresh start and a closet that finally works for you.
Walk away with:
• A clean, functional, easy-to-navigate closet
• Fewer “I have nothing to wear” moments
• A calmer, more put-together daily routine
Less clutter. More calm. More you.
-$375 Value ($125 per hour for 3 hours)
Starting bid
Amara Kitchen – $75 Gift Card (Highland Park Favorite!)
Treat yourself to one of Northeast LA’s most beloved brunch spots! Amara Kitchen is known for its cozy vibe and fresh, organic, gluten-free friendly menu. From their famous coconut pancakes and savory breakfast plates to nourishing bowls and great coffee, there’s something for everyone.
Perfect for a relaxed weekend brunch, a casual lunch date, or a feel-good meal with family. Support a local gem while enjoying delicious, wholesome food.
Starting bid
Enjoy a special afternoon filled with charm and connection! The winning kiddo will join Miss Coralee for a delightful tea party at The Langham. This fancy day is a wonderful opportunity for one-on-one time and a memorable experience your child will cherish.
Cost is fully covered by OCNS.
Starting bid
Get creative with a colorful afternoon of pottery painting! Up to two children will join Miss Mary and Miss Ciara at Color Me Mine to design and paint their own ceramic masterpieces. This hands-on experience encourages creativity, self-expression, and lots of fun.
OCNS covers the full cost.
Starting bid
Get creative with a colorful afternoon of pottery painting! Up to two children will join Miss Mary and Miss Ciara at Color Me Mine to design and paint their own ceramic masterpieces. This hands-on experience encourages creativity, self-expression, and lots of fun.
OCNS covers the full cost.
Starting bid
Up to two children will join Miss Caitlin and Miss Michelle for a bug-hunting exploration, followed by a picnic at the park. This outdoor experience is perfect for curious kiddos who love nature, discovery, and time with their amazing teachers.
OCNS covers the full cost.
Starting bid
Up to two children will join Miss Caitlin and Miss Michelle for a bug-hunting exploration, followed by a picnic at the park. This outdoor experience is perfect for curious kiddos who love nature, discovery, and time with their amazing teachers.
OCNS covers the full cost.
Starting bid
Kidspace Afternoon with Miss Andrea
Spend an afternoon exploring Kidspace with Miss Andrea! The winning child will enjoy hands-on exhibits, outdoor play, and plenty of opportunities for curiosity and fun. This is a perfect blend of learning and playing alongside their favorite teacher.
OCNS covers the full cost.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!