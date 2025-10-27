OCOEE SE REGION COMP FEES

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Ocoee Bulldogs Jr Varsity
Show Cheer Level 2 Jr Varsity Large
400 TEAM FEE
150COMMUTER FEE
Ocoee Bulldogs Jr Varsity
Pom Jr Varsity
225 SECOND ROUTINE
Ocoee Bulldogs Mitey Mite
Show Cheer Level 1 Mitey Mite Medium
300 TEAM FEE
150 COMMUTER FEE
Ocoee Bulldogs Mitey Mite
Pom Mitey Mite
175 SECOND ROUTINE
Ocoee Bulldogs Pee Wee
Show Cheer Level 1 Pee Wee Small
200 TEAM FEE
150 COMMUTER FEE
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!