OCS Ramadan

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About this event
Talk to a PTO member near the silent auction tables to claim your basket
Starting bid
1 boxes of chocolates
1 1 lb stuffed date choclate
Starting bid
1 boxes of chocolates
1 1 lb stuffed date choclate
Starting bid
Ramadan table set for 6
Arabic napkin rings
Basket
Starting bid
Tatreez Thobe Large Engraved Cutting Board
Wood Ramadan Cutting Board
Apron
Basket
Starting bid
Ramadan rules scroll
2 sets of decals
2 Ramadan coloring placemats
2 pillars of Islam tabletop set
Basket
Starting bid
Includes 4 ribbon rolls, several gift tags, 2 banners and 8 gift wrap rolls
Starting bid
Eid lights
Ramadan Deco
Wood Deco
Crescent Wood Deco
Basket
Starting bid
Large gift box
Chiffon LITE Hijab - Cement
Printed Modal Hijab - Dusk Waves (Reg 108x70cm)
Keffiyeh Modal Hijhab - Sumac Red (Reg 108x70cm)
Selene Silk Butterfly Maxi Dress - Karaz (L 60")
Starting bid
Islamic Abstract Wall Art
Starting bid
Crescent Moon & Start Ramadan Decor
5 ft.
Starting bid
Ramadan Advent Caldendar w/LED lights
Starting bid
Palestine Map Wall Art
Starting bid
Prayer Mat Stand Islamic Wooden
White Book Quran Holder Shelves
Starting bid
6 foot turkish floor lamp
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
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