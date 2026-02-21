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Islamic Society Of Orange County

About this event

Sales closed

OCS Ramadan

Pick-up location

Talk to a PTO member near the silent auction tables to claim your basket

Stuffed Dates & Chocolates item
Stuffed Dates & Chocolates
$100

Starting bid

1 boxes of chocolates

1 1 lb stuffed date choclate

Stuffed Dates & Chocolates- 2 item
Stuffed Dates & Chocolates- 2
$100

Starting bid

1 boxes of chocolates

1 1 lb stuffed date choclate

Ramadan Table Setup item
Ramadan Table Setup
$200

Starting bid

Ramadan table set for 6

Arabic napkin rings

Basket

In the Kitchen item
In the Kitchen
$100

Starting bid

Tatreez Thobe Large Engraved Cutting Board

Wood Ramadan Cutting Board

Apron

Basket

Ramadan Decor item
Ramadan Decor
$100

Starting bid

Ramadan rules scroll

2 sets of decals

2 Ramadan coloring placemats

2 pillars of Islam tabletop set

Basket

Ramadan & Eid Gift Wrap item
Ramadan & Eid Gift Wrap
$150

Starting bid

Includes 4 ribbon rolls, several gift tags, 2 banners and 8 gift wrap rolls

Ramadan Decor item
Ramadan Decor
$100

Starting bid

Eid lights

Ramadan Deco

Wood Deco

Crescent Wood Deco

Basket

Veiled Gift Box item
Veiled Gift Box
$200

Starting bid

Large gift box

Chiffon LITE Hijab - Cement

Printed Modal Hijab - Dusk Waves (Reg 108x70cm)

Keffiyeh Modal Hijhab - Sumac Red (Reg 108x70cm)

Selene Silk Butterfly Maxi Dress - Karaz (L 60")

Islamic Abstract Art item
Islamic Abstract Art
$250

Starting bid

Islamic Abstract Wall Art

Large Gold Star item
Large Gold Star
$500

Starting bid

Crescent Moon & Start Ramadan Decor

5 ft.

Ramadan Calendar w/lights item
Ramadan Calendar w/lights
$100

Starting bid

Ramadan Advent Caldendar w/LED lights

Palestine Map Wall Art item
Palestine Map Wall Art
$250

Starting bid

Palestine Map Wall Art

Prayer Stand and Shelves item
Prayer Stand and Shelves
$250

Starting bid

Prayer Mat Stand Islamic Wooden

White Book Quran Holder Shelves

6 foot turkish floor lamp item
6 foot turkish floor lamp
$500

Starting bid

6 foot turkish floor lamp

Gold serving dish item
Gold serving dish
$150

Starting bid

Minaret and dome tray and decor item
Minaret and dome tray and decor
$150

Starting bid

Gold lanterns and Ramadan treats item
Gold lanterns and Ramadan treats
$150

Starting bid

Ramadan serving and decor item
Ramadan serving and decor
$150

Starting bid

Art Basket item
Art Basket
$150

Starting bid

Laderach Ramadan Chocolate item
Laderach Ramadan Chocolate
$100

Starting bid

See's Candy item
See's Candy
$100

Starting bid

See's Candy #2 item
See's Candy #2
$120

Starting bid

Painting by Sama Wareh item
Painting by Sama Wareh
$2,500

Starting bid

Gift Basket by TinaSoCalRealtor.com
$150

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!