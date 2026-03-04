OCSA JAZZ FOUNDATION INC's Memberships

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: June 1
Per OCSA Jazz Foundation by-laws this membership is open to the following individuals:
All parents or guardians of students enrolled in the Jazz Program and its related auxiliary programs, OCSA alumni that were also enrolled, and former and current OCSA administrators or teachers
Notes:
What does voting membership provide:
Renews yearly on: June 1
Per OCSA Jazz Foundation by-laws this membership is open to the following individuals:
Faculty and staff of OCSA and the general public
Notes:
What does non-voting membership provide:
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