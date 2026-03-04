Offered by

OCSA JAZZ FOUNDATION INC

About the memberships

OCSA JAZZ FOUNDATION INC's Memberships

Voting Membership - Please read description
$5

Renews yearly on: June 1

Per OCSA Jazz Foundation by-laws this membership is open to the following individuals:


All parents or guardians of students enrolled in the Jazz Program and its related auxiliary programs, OCSA alumni that were also enrolled, and former and current OCSA administrators or teachers


Notes:

  • Membership is per individual, not per family
  • The name on the membership must be the same as the name when voting

What does voting membership provide:

  • Newsletter
  • Voting Rights at membership meetings
  • Event Discounts
Non-Voting Membership - Please read description
$10

Renews yearly on: June 1

Per OCSA Jazz Foundation by-laws this membership is open to the following individuals:


Faculty and staff of OCSA and the general public


Notes:

  • Membership is per individual, not per family
  • If a donation is given greater than or equal to $10 the individual automatically becomes a non-voting member.

What does non-voting membership provide:

  • Newsletter
  • Event Discounts

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