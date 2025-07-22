Oct 2025 Jagster Sponsorships

Hosted by
About this event
Includes:
Recognition as "Donor".
Name and/or logo on Main Banner.
2 Drink Tickets.
Includes:
*Recognition as "Costume Contest Sponsor".
*Company recognition at event.
*Name and/or logo on Main Banner.
*2 drink tickets.
Includes:
*Recognition as "Raffle Row Sponsor".
*Company recognition at event.
*Large Banner at Silent Auction Site.
Name and/or logo on Main Banner.
*1 Shirts and 2 drink tickets.
Includes:
*Recognition as "Court Sponsor".
*Company recognition throughout the event.
*Space for table to promote your company.
*Name / logo on 2 signs on the Court
Name / logo on Main Banner
*2 Shirts and 4 drinks tickets.
SOLD OUT!
Includes:
*Recognition as "Title Sponsor".
*Company recognition throughout the event.
*Space for table to promote your company.
*Name / Logo on 1 set of Boards
Name / Logo on Title Sponsor Banner
Name / logo on Main Banner
*4 Shirts and 6 drinks tickets.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!