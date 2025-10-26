Oct 28/29 Childcare/Pizza mix and match

Tuesday 3:30-8 childcare+pizza, for kids not in drama
Tuesday pizza for kids who went to drama and additional childcare
Wednesday pizza for kids and childcare to 4:30
Tuesday 3:30-6:30 childcare and pizza only for non drama kids
Tuesday 3:30-5:30 childcare and pizza only for non drama kids
Tuesday 3:30-5:30 childcare and pizza only for non drama kids
Tuesday 5:30-6:30 childcare and pizza for lecture only for non drama kids or kids that leave and come back.
Tuesday adult gf whole small pizza this is for hungry adults who are not coming to dinner.
Wednesday adult gf whole small pizza this is for hungry adults who are not coming to dinner.
Tuesday adult this is for hungry adults who are not coming to dinner.
Wednesday adult this is for hungry adults who are not coming to dinner.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!