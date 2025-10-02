eventClosed

Oct 2, 2025: Utah Health Care Association's Silent Auction

UHCA Game Night
$175

Skyjo

Cover Your Assets

5 Alive

Five Crowns

Nerd Clusters Candy

Dorito Chips

Deck of Face cards

Basket

UHCA Spa Day
$75

Body Oil

Shower Gel

Shampoo

Bath Salt

Soy Candle

Body Lotion

Bath Bomb

Sparkling Cider

Carmel Candy

Bakery Basket #2
$60

Yummy Baked Goods

UHCA Date Night
$250

Hale Centre Tickets- Peter Pan Gone Wrong (Feb 2026)

Romantic Picture Frame
2 Sparkling Ciders

Pine Candle

Sees Candy Gift Card $25

Basket

Rose Flower

Pumpkin Comforts Basket
$150

Items:

Large Basket

Battery Operated Lantern

Vanilla & Pumpkin Hand Soap

Pumpkin Butter

Pumpkin Waffle Mix

LRG Table Cloth

Pumpkin Bread Mix

Pumpkin Pie Caramels

Pumpkin Spice Batons

Pumpkin Pie & Pecan Hot Drink Bombs

4 Taper Candles

Fall Collector Bear w/ Pumpkin

Tea Towel

Autumn Basket
$50

Items:

Blanket, Candle, Popcorn, mug, apple cider, cookies, Fall picture, cookies, and basket

Bakery Basket #1
$60

Yummy Baked Goods

Kneaders Gift Basket
$120

Food and yumminess

Donated by Nicholas & Company

UHCA Utah Mammoth's NHL
$350

2 tickets to Utah Mammoths playing Sabres Nov 12, 2025, Front row of upper Bowl, Blue Line.

Hockey Puck Phone Holder

Hockey Night Light

Hockey Mammoth Sticker

Junior Mints Candy

Mike & Ike Candy

Black Box with closed lid

