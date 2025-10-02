Oct 2, 2025: Utah Health Care Association's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Skyjo
Cover Your Assets
5 Alive
Five Crowns
Nerd Clusters Candy
Dorito Chips
Deck of Face cards
Basket
Body Oil
Shower Gel
Shampoo
Bath Salt
Soy Candle
Body Lotion
Bath Bomb
Sparkling Cider
Carmel Candy
Yummy Baked Goods
Hale Centre Tickets- Peter Pan Gone Wrong (Feb 2026)
Romantic Picture Frame
2 Sparkling Ciders
Pine Candle
Sees Candy Gift Card $25
Basket
Rose Flower
Items:
Large Basket
Battery Operated Lantern
Vanilla & Pumpkin Hand Soap
Pumpkin Butter
Pumpkin Waffle Mix
LRG Table Cloth
Pumpkin Bread Mix
Pumpkin Pie Caramels
Pumpkin Spice Batons
Pumpkin Pie & Pecan Hot Drink Bombs
4 Taper Candles
Fall Collector Bear w/ Pumpkin
Tea Towel
Items:
Blanket, Candle, Popcorn, mug, apple cider, cookies, Fall picture, cookies, and basket
Yummy Baked Goods
Food and yumminess
Donated by Nicholas & Company
2 tickets to Utah Mammoths playing Sabres Nov 12, 2025, Front row of upper Bowl, Blue Line.
Hockey Puck Phone Holder
Hockey Night Light
Hockey Mammoth Sticker
Junior Mints Candy
Mike & Ike Candy
Black Box with closed lid
