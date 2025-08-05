October 2025

$
Step into the magic of autumn at the Clark Gardens Pumpkin Patch! Stroll through a festive display of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes--perfect for decorating, craving, or baking. Bring in whole family to enjoy the sights of the season, snap fall photos, and pick out the perfect pumpkin to take home.
Celebrate the beauty of fall with us and make lasting memories at Clark Gardens
*Reminder: One-time Complimentary passes and AHS memberships cannot be used for entry to Pumpkin Patch 2025. All tickets are non-refundable. Thank you for supporting this special event!
Get creative this fall and build your own scarecrow! In this hands-on class, you'll design, stuff and style a one-of-a-kind scarecrow to take home. We'll provide the straw, ties, and clothes. You bring some fun accessories to give our scarecrow its unique personality. Perfect for families, friends or anyone who loves a little fall crafting fun.
A fall favorite you don't want to miss! Our crisp hand-picked apples are dipped in rich, velvety chocolate and finished with a sweet seasonal touch. Perfect for enjoying as a festive treat while strolling the pumpkin patch or taking home to share. A delicious mix of crunchy, juicy, and chocolatey goodness in every bite!
Celebrate the beauty of fall by creating your own stunning pumpkin floral arrangement! In this hands-on class, you'll design a seasonal centerpiece using fresh flowers and a real pumpkin as you base. Perfect for brightening up your home or gifting to a loved one, this arrangement will bring the colors and charm of autumn indoors.
All supplies are provided, and no prior floral experience is needed-- just bring your creativity and love for fall!
Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025
Time: 6pm-7:30pm
Location: Clark Gardens East Tent
*All tickets are non-refundable. Thank you for supporting this special event!
