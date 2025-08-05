October 2025

Step into the magic of autumn at the Clark Gardens Pumpkin Patch! Stroll through a festive display of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes--perfect for decorating, craving, or baking. Bring in whole family to enjoy the sights of the season, snap fall photos, and pick out the perfect pumpkin to take home.





Celebrate the beauty of fall with us and make lasting memories at Clark Gardens





*Reminder: One-time Complimentary passes and AHS memberships cannot be used for entry to Pumpkin Patch 2025. All tickets are non-refundable. Thank you for supporting this special event!



