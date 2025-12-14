October 2026 • Sanctuary Sound Journey with Dee DiGioia of Mindful YOUniversity!

Join us for a special Sanctuary Sound Journey at Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary to find your center and restore your spirit.





The experience begins with a meet-and-greet with our gentle rescued donkeys and mules, followed by a light snack donated by Graze Charcuterie and refreshing lemon cucumber mint water.





Then, settle in as Dee DiGioia of Mindful Kindful YOUniversity guides you through a one-hour sacred sound bath surrounded by the calming energy of the herd.





Open to ages 8 and up (with an adult), all proceeds from this healing event directly support the rescued donkeys and mules that call Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary Home.