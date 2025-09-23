October 3rd Friday Steak Night by the 597 ALR

1024 Elm St

Carrollton, TX 75006

Steak Dinner
$25

Steak filet dinner served with salad, baked potato, veg, roll, and dessert
Please arrive no later than 7pm
Salads will be served at 7pm - no late arrivals
*you can change the percentage amount in "Support the 100% free platform we use! ❤️️"

Salmon Dinner
$25

Salmon dinner served with salad, baked potato, veg, roll, and dessert
Please arrive no later than 7pm
Salads will be served at 7pm - no late arrivals
*you can change the percentage amount in "Support the 100% free platform we use! ❤️️"

Chicken Dinner
$25

Grilled Chicken Breast dinner served with salad, baked potato, veg, roll, and dessert
Please arrive no later than 7pm
Salads will be served at 7pm - no late arrivals
*you can change the percentage amount in "Support the 100% free platform we use! ❤️️"

Add a donation for American Legion Post 597

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!