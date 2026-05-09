October 4th, 2026 Granby Artists 25th Anniversary Showcase

About this event
113 Simsbury Rd, West Granby, CT 06090, USA
Full booth @ approx 10'x10' , cost of $105; Includes one ticket to the Celebration from 5-8 pm, value $20.
One 6' rectangular table. Includes one ticket to the Celebration from 5-8 pm, value $20.
Approximately 60" wide by 60" tall; Includes one ticket to the Celebration from 5-8 pm, value $20.
Approximately 30" wide by 60" tall; Includes one ticket to the Celebration from 5-8 pm, value $20.
Approximately 30" x 30". Includes one ticket to the Celebration from 5-8 pm, value $20.
Approximately 3' x 3'. Includes one ticket to the Celebration from 5-8 pm, value $20.
The Showcase Sunday noon to 5:00 is free. The Celebration Ticket is for the evening festivities starting at 5:00 pm which include live music and a dessert bar. Available at the event will be food and drink trucks for those who would like to purchase dinner, beverages.
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