Granby Artists Association Inc

Hosted by

Granby Artists Association Inc

About this event

October 4th, 2026 Granby Artists 25th Anniversary Showcase

Holcomb Farm

113 Simsbury Rd, West Granby, CT 06090, USA

Full Booth
$105

Full booth @ approx 10'x10' , cost of $105; Includes one ticket to the Celebration from 5-8 pm, value $20.

Full Table
$55

One 6' rectangular table. Includes one ticket to the Celebration from 5-8 pm, value $20.

Two Display Panels
$75

Approximately 60" wide by 60" tall; Includes one ticket to the Celebration from 5-8 pm, value $20.

Display Panel
$45

Approximately 30" wide by 60" tall; Includes one ticket to the Celebration from 5-8 pm, value $20.

Half a display panel
$35

Approximately 30" x 30". Includes one ticket to the Celebration from 5-8 pm, value $20.

Half a Table
$35

Approximately 3' x 3'. Includes one ticket to the Celebration from 5-8 pm, value $20.

Ticket to Celebration 5-8 pm
$20

The Showcase Sunday noon to 5:00 is free. The Celebration Ticket is for the evening festivities starting at 5:00 pm which include live music and a dessert bar. Available at the event will be food and drink trucks for those who would like to purchase dinner, beverages.

Add a donation for Granby Artists Association Inc

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