October Drill CAMPOUT

2353 N Lakeshore Rd

Carsonville, MI 48419, USA

Cadet Camping Cost
$55

Cadets will be provided the following meals:  Snack friday evening,  breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack on Saturday, and Breakfast Sunday  morning.

Guest of Cadet Camping Cost
$55

Only 1 friend per cadet may attend. All guests must have hold harmless agreement, emergency contact, and information form signed and turned in before payment is made. Cost includes snack friday evening; breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack on Saturday; breakfast on Sunday morning.


Transportation is the responsibility of the attending guest and their family. They may carpool with the cadet attending.

