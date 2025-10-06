6 October 2025 Executive Meeting

Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87668374728?pwd=Q3S8oxhHLrTMzQ3UWGW3rJCXih0ba2.1 Meeting ID: 876 6837 4728 Passcode: 042385

Executive Committee Meeting Attendee
free

Please select (1) to record your attendance.

Visiting Soror Attendee
free

Please select (1) to record your attendance.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing