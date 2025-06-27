October Park for the Arts 2025

Note: We're using Zeffy to eliminate fees so more of your parking pass purchase supports the arts. At checkout, you’ll see an optional donation to Zeffy—select “Other” and enter "$0" if you prefer not to contribute.



By reserving parking for the HPMKT, your tax-deductible donation supports the High Point Arts Council’s mission.

Your participation in Park for the Arts transforms parking into purpose, ensuring the arts continue to thrive and inspire in High Point.