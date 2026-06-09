El Dorado Youth Trap Team's First Annual Trap Tournament Fundraiser

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Gates open at 7 AM. Registration closes at 8 AM. Shooting starts at 9 AM. No practice beforehand.





Price includes~~25 targets in the AM and 25 targets in the PM. English muffin breakfast sandwich, a smoked pulled pork lunch with apple slaw, baked beans, fruit, a small dessert, 20 raffle tickets and 1 door prize ticket.





The Trap Team is raffling off a Winchester SX4 Shotgun and a Henry STD Lever Frontier Rifle. **Bring proper ID and gun verification on the day of the event and we will pay for your gun transfer fees**





1st, 2nd and 3rd place cash prizes! Plus Top Squad prize!







