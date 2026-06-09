Two crossed rifles are in the foreground, with a target and text in the background.
El Dorado Youth Trap

Hosted by

El Dorado Youth Trap

About this event

El Dorado Youth Trap Team's First Annual Trap Tournament Fundraiser

5941 Union Mine Rd

El Dorado, CA 95623, USA

General Admission
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Gates open at 7 AM. Registration closes at 8 AM. Shooting starts at 9 AM. No practice beforehand.


Price includes~~25 targets in the AM and 25 targets in the PM. English muffin breakfast sandwich, a smoked pulled pork lunch with apple slaw, baked beans, fruit, a small dessert, 20 raffle tickets and 1 door prize ticket.


The Trap Team is raffling off a Winchester SX4 Shotgun and a Henry STD Lever Frontier Rifle. **Bring proper ID and gun verification on the day of the event and we will pay for your gun transfer fees**


1st, 2nd and 3rd place cash prizes! Plus Top Squad prize!



Extra Breakfast English Muffin Sandwich for your guest
$5

English muffin, eggs, sausage or ham and fruit.

Extra Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich for you guests
$15

Smoked pulled pork on a soft roll, apple slaw, baked beans, fruit and a small dessert.

Add a donation for El Dorado Youth Trap

$

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