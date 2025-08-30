NC Composting Council

October Sustainable Spirits in Charlotte

932 Seigle Ave

Charlotte, NC 28205, USA

Free

RSVP to attend NCCC's October Sustainable Spirits in Charlotte, NC at The Innovation Barn. The NC Composting Council (NCCC) is a (501c3) nonprofit and membership-based organization dedicated to the development, expansion, and promotion of composting across North Carolina. We are part of a growing network of people and organizations collaborating with the US Composting Council (USCC).


This event is free to attend, but donations are encouraged. As a grassroots organization, donations have a significant impact on our work.

$25

Attend the September Sustainable Spirits and become an individual Supporting-Member of the NCCC. This level of membership supports the important work of the NC Composting Council, including our advocacy, education and outreach efforts. Individual Supporters receive a discount to NCCC's Annual Meeting, held each June in Raleigh.


Supporting memberships are valid for one calendar year. This membership-level does not include a US Composting Council Membership. Please visit https://www.compostingcouncil.org/page/MemberJoin to learn more about USCC-NCCC membership.


To become a NCCC Supporting Member as an organization or municipality, please visit https://carolinacompost.com/nccc-members-and-supporters/.

