October Weekend Retreat

rate.xLeft
This ticket covers the essential costs of your attendance.
Who this is for: Individuals on a fixed income, such as students, retirees, or anyone with limited funds for extras.
rate.xLeft
This ticket reflects the true cost of hosting this event.
Who this is for: Individuals who can afford to contribute at the actual cost of the event. This level is ideal for those with stable financial resources.
rate.xLeft
This ticket supports our ongoing work and helps us reach underserved communities.
Who this is for: Individuals or organizations who wish to give above the base cost of participation to help subsidize tickets for others. If you're in a position to give more, your support helps create equitable access.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing