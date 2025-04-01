October Weekend Retreat

16493 Contrail Ave

Griswold, IA 51535, USA

Access Level
$350

This ticket covers the essential costs of your attendance.
Who this is for: Individuals on a fixed income, such as students, retirees, or anyone with limited funds for extras.

Sustaintable Level
$420

This ticket reflects the true cost of hosting this event.
Who this is for: Individuals who can afford to contribute at the actual cost of the event. This level is ideal for those with stable financial resources.

Benefactor Level
$500

This ticket supports our ongoing work and helps us reach underserved communities.
Who this is for: Individuals or organizations who wish to give above the base cost of participation to help subsidize tickets for others. If you're in a position to give more, your support helps create equitable access.

