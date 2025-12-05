Oddworks Collective KickStart Support

The Monthly Supporter Membership is for individuals who want to contribute financially to the makerspace without needing regular access to tools or workspace, allowing them to directly support youth programs, equipment upkeep, community workshops, and discounted memberships for families in need. Because this tier is structured as a recurring charitable donation to a registered nonprofit, supporters may be eligible for tax deductions on the amount they contribute each year, providing meaningful tax savings while helping strengthen local creative opportunities. Supporters receive updates on how their donations are making an impact, early notices about special events, and recognition as key partners in sustaining the makerspace’s mission and expanding its reach within the community.