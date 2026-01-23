Odessa Little League Football Inc

Offered by

Odessa Little League Football Inc

About the memberships

Odessa Little League Football & Cheer Sponsorships

TOUCHDOWN
$1,000

Premium Advertising, Facebook Spotlight, Banner at Home Games, Public Recognition, and Thank You Gift.

TOUCHDOWN CHEER SQUAD
$1,000

Premium Advertising, Facebook Spotlight, Banner at Home Games, Public Recognition, and Thank You Gift.

FIELD GOAL
$500

Facebook Spotlight, Banner at Home Games, Public Recognition, and Thank You Gift.

FIELD GOAL CHEER SQUAD
$500

Facebook Spotlight, Banner at Home Games, Public Recognition, and Thank You Gift.

SAFETY
$250

Facebook Spotlight, Banner at Home Games, and Certificate of Appreciation.

SAFETY CHEER SQUAD
$250

Facebook Spotlight, Banner at Home Games, and Certificate of Appreciation.

LITTLE BULLDOG SQUAD
Pay what you can

Certificate of Appreciation

LITTLE BULLDOG CHEER SQUAD
Pay what you can

Certificate of Appreciation

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!