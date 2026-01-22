Odessa Little League Football Inc

Offered by

Odessa Little League Football Inc

About this shop

Odessa Little League Football & Cheer Super Bowl Squares 🏈 LX Seahawks @ Patriots

Tackle Super Bowl Square item
Tackle Super Bowl Square
$20

All purchased squares will be compiled into a single list (one list per division; cheer, flag, and tackle) and names randomly sorted before being placed on the boards. Completed boards will be shared prior to the game. Completed boards and winners will be announced on our social media pages.

*Zeffy will automatically generate a suggested contribution to support their platform. This amount does not go to OLLF. Please review and select your preferred amount before completing checkout.

Flag Super Bowl Square item
Flag Super Bowl Square
$20

All purchased squares will be compiled into a single list (one list per division; cheer, flag, and tackle) and names randomly sorted before being placed on the boards. Completed boards will be shared prior to the game. Completed boards and winners will be announced on our social media pages.

*Zeffy will automatically generate a suggested contribution to support their platform. This amount does not go to OLLF. Please review and select your preferred amount before completing checkout.

Cheer Super Bowl Square item
Cheer Super Bowl Square
$20

All purchased squares will be compiled into a single list (one list per division; cheer, flag, and tackle) and names randomly sorted before being placed on the boards. Completed boards will be shared prior to the game. Completed boards and winners will be announced on our social media pages.

*Zeffy will automatically generate a suggested contribution to support their platform. This amount does not go to OLLF. Please review and select your preferred amount before completing checkout.

Add a donation for Odessa Little League Football Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!