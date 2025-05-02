ODUM Zustrich 75th Anniversary Weekend

Bloomingdale, IL 60108, USA
Saturday August 30th 6:30pm: Dinner and Dance. Live Band "Accord" led by Andriy Chuyko and Cash Bar. Kids 12 and under are free.
Attire-Evening Cocktail (Suite and tie for men and Cocktail Dress or similar women).
Saturday August 30th 9:00pm: Entrance to the Zabava-Dance with live band and DJ during breaks. Cash Bar

Sunday August 31st 12:30pm: Enjoy a hot buffet lunch after church and a concert of Odumivtsy perfoming on Bandura, Singing and Dancing. Kids 12 and under are free.
Sunday August 31st 1:30pm: Entrance to Concert only. Odumivtsy perfoming on Bandura, Singing and Dancing
Saturday, August 30, 2025 from 10am-1pm.
Elena Diadenko is an artist, an animal lover, a teacher and a native of Ukraine. A resident of Chicago for more than 30 years, Diadenko uses her talents to teach a traditional form of folk art and raise awareness about the ongoing war in the country where she was born.“It is a cultural tradition,” Diadenko said. “Basically self-taught artists started to paint on glass in reverse, and the scenes were mostly from the Bible, so you can see a lot of Virgin Marys, icons and saints.”
“A few 100 years later,” Diadenko continued, “a lot of self-taught artists who lived in different villages started to paint on glass in reverse, but their scenes were mostly village scenes, so they would draw peasants, animals, fields and flowers. It was a primitive style of painting, but it looked very nice, very authentic, very bright, and always with a black outline.” Fee includes all material and a snack.
Saturday, August 30, 2025 from 11am-12pm.
A fun class for all children to make natural slime.
$
