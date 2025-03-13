ODY'S 5TH ANNUAL UNLEASHED POKER RUN

Includes:
**Logo placement on the official player’s card
**Logo displayed on the event sponsors banner *To ensure logo placement on the event sponsorship banner, sponsorship must be confirmed by April 18, 2025.
**Business name prominently featured on event T-shirts
**Exclusive banner display at Ody’s for two weeks leading up to the event (provided by sponsor)
**Custom Yard Sign displaying "Proud Sponsor of the 2025 Poker Run benefiting NOKHS”
**Six (6) event T-shirts and six (6) rider passes
**Recognition during the official Thank You announcement at the after-party
**Acknowledgment in the NOKHS newsletter
**Logo featured in all promotional materials and advertisements
**Premium placement of business name and link on the official Poker Run website
Pit Boss Sponsorship
$250
Includes:
**Logo placement on the official player’s card
**Logo included on the event sponsors banner *To ensure logo placement on the event sponsorship banner, sponsorship must be confirmed by April 18, 2025.
**Business name featured on event T-shirts
**Four (4) event T-shirts and four (4) rider passes
**Recognition during the official Thank You announcement at the after-party
**Acknowledgment in the NOKHS newsletter
**Logo included in all promotional materials and advertisements
**Business name and link featured on the official Poker Run website
Aces Sponsorship
$100
Includes:
**Business name featured on the official player’s card
**Two (2) event T-shirts and two (2) rider passes
**Logo included in all promotional materials and advertisements
**Business name and link featured on the official Poker Run website
Event T-shirt Sponsor
$1,000
*Covers the cost of 100 event t-shirts.
Includes:
**Logo placement on the official player’s card
**Logo displayed on the event sponsors banner *To ensure logo placement on the event sponsorship banner, sponsorship must be confirmed by April 18, 2025.
**Business name prominently featured on event T-shirts
**Exclusive banner display at Ody’s for two weeks leading up to the event (provided by sponsor)
**Custom Yard Sign displaying "Proud Sponsor of the 2025 Poker Run benefiting NOKHS”
**Six (6) event T-shirts and six (6) rider passes
**Recognition during the official Thank You announcement at the after-party
**Acknowledgment in the NOKHS newsletter
**Logo featured in all promotional materials and advertisements
**Premium placement of business name and link on the official Poker Run website
