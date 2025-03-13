ODY'S 5TH ANNUAL UNLEASHED POKER RUN

111 E Oklahoma Ave

Ponca City, OK 74601

Top Dog Sponsorship
$500
Includes: **Logo placement on the official player’s card **Logo displayed on the event sponsors banner *To ensure logo placement on the event sponsorship banner, sponsorship must be confirmed by April 18, 2025. **Business name prominently featured on event T-shirts **Exclusive banner display at Ody’s for two weeks leading up to the event (provided by sponsor) **Custom Yard Sign displaying "Proud Sponsor of the 2025 Poker Run benefiting NOKHS” **Six (6) event T-shirts and six (6) rider passes **Recognition during the official Thank You announcement at the after-party **Acknowledgment in the NOKHS newsletter **Logo featured in all promotional materials and advertisements **Premium placement of business name and link on the official Poker Run website
Pit Boss Sponsorship
$250
Includes: **Logo placement on the official player’s card **Logo included on the event sponsors banner *To ensure logo placement on the event sponsorship banner, sponsorship must be confirmed by April 18, 2025. **Business name featured on event T-shirts **Four (4) event T-shirts and four (4) rider passes **Recognition during the official Thank You announcement at the after-party **Acknowledgment in the NOKHS newsletter **Logo included in all promotional materials and advertisements **Business name and link featured on the official Poker Run website
Aces Sponsorship
$100
Includes: **Business name featured on the official player’s card **Two (2) event T-shirts and two (2) rider passes **Logo included in all promotional materials and advertisements **Business name and link featured on the official Poker Run website
Event T-shirt Sponsor
$1,000
*Covers the cost of 100 event t-shirts. Includes: **Logo placement on the official player’s card **Logo displayed on the event sponsors banner *To ensure logo placement on the event sponsorship banner, sponsorship must be confirmed by April 18, 2025. **Business name prominently featured on event T-shirts **Exclusive banner display at Ody’s for two weeks leading up to the event (provided by sponsor) **Custom Yard Sign displaying "Proud Sponsor of the 2025 Poker Run benefiting NOKHS” **Six (6) event T-shirts and six (6) rider passes **Recognition during the official Thank You announcement at the after-party **Acknowledgment in the NOKHS newsletter **Logo featured in all promotional materials and advertisements **Premium placement of business name and link on the official Poker Run website
