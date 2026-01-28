ODY'S 6TH ANNUAL UNLEASHED POKER RUN benefiting NOKHS

● Business logo placement on the official player’s card

● Logo displayed on the event sponsor's banner (Displayed on main intersections 10 days leading up to the event)

● Exclusive banner display at Ody’s for two weeks leading up to the event (provided by sponsor)

● Custom Yard Sign displaying "Proud Sponsor of the Unleashed Poker Run benefiting NOKHS.”

● Eight (8) event t-shirts and eight (8) rider passes

● Premium placement of Logo featured on event t-shirt, acknowledgment in all promotional materials, team radio advertisements, social media posts, and website.

● Eight (8) premium cigars vouchers - Courtesy of The Grand Cigar & Lounge

● Eight (8) VIP tickets to an Exclusive Sponsorship Party at The Grand Cigar & Lounge, held Friday, May 1, from 5:30 PM–12:00 AM. Includes eight (8) drink tickets, sushi bar and asian cuisine catered by MISO, dessert, and live music.