Northern Oklahoma Humane Society

Hosted by

Northern Oklahoma Humane Society

About this event

ODY'S 6TH ANNUAL UNLEASHED POKER RUN benefiting NOKHS

111 E Oklahoma Ave

Ponca City, OK 74601

High Roller Sponsorship
$2,500

● Business logo placement on the official player’s card 

● Logo displayed on the event sponsor's banner (Displayed on main intersections 10 days leading up to the event) 

● Exclusive banner display at Ody’s for two weeks leading up to the event (provided by sponsor) 

● Custom Yard Sign displaying "Proud Sponsor of the Unleashed Poker Run benefiting NOKHS.” 

● Eight (8) event t-shirts and eight (8) rider passes 

● Premium placement of Logo featured on event t-shirt, acknowledgment in all promotional materials, team radio advertisements, social media posts, and website. 

● Eight (8) premium cigars vouchers - Courtesy of The Grand Cigar & Lounge 

Eight (8) VIP tickets to an Exclusive Sponsorship Party at The Grand Cigar & Lounge, held Friday, May 1, from 5:30 PM–12:00 AM. Includes eight (8) drink tickets, sushi bar and asian cuisine catered by MISO, dessert, and live music.

Top Dog Sponsorship
$1,000

● Business logo placement on the official player’s card 

● Logo displayed on the event sponsor's banner (Displayed on main intersections 10 days leading up tothe event) 

● Exclusive banner display at Ody’s for two weeks leading up to the event (provided by sponsor) 

● Custom Yard Sign displaying "Proud Sponsor of the Unleashed Poker Run benefiting NOKHS” 

● Six (6) event t-shirts and Six (6) rider passes 

● Acknowledgment and premium placement of Logo featured on event t-shirt, all promotional materials, team radio advertisements, social media posts, and website. 

● Six (6) premium cigars vouchers - Courtesy of The Grand Cigar & Lounge 

● Five (5) VIP tickets to an Exclusive Sponsorship Party at The Grand Cigar & Lounge, held Friday, May 1, from 5:30 PM–12:00 AM. Includes five (5) drink tickets, sushi bar and asian cuisine catered by MISO, dessert, and live music.

Pit Boss Sponsorship
$500

● Business Logo featured on the official player’s card 

● Recognition during the official Thank You announcement at the after-party 

● Three (3) event T-shirts and three (3) rider passes 

● Acknowledgement in all promotional materials, social media posts and website. 

● Two (2) premium cigar vouchers - Courtesy of The Grand Cigar & Lounge 

● Two (2) VIP tickets to an Exclusive Sponsorship Party at The Grand Cigar & Lounge, held Friday, May 1, from 5:30 PM–12:00 AM. Includes two (2) drink tickets, sushi bar and asian cuisine catered by MISO, dessert, and live music.

Wild Card Sponsorship
$250

● Business Logo featured on the official player’s card 

● Recognition during the official Thank You announcement at the after-party 

● Acknowledgement in all promotional materials, social media posts and website 

● Two (2) Rider Passes

Ace Sponsorship
$100

● Business Logo featured on the official player’s card 

● Recognition during the official Thank You announcement at the after-party 

● Acknowledgement in all promotional materials, social media posts and website 

● One (1) Rider Pass

Add a donation for Northern Oklahoma Humane Society

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