ODY'S 6TH ANNUAL UNLEASHED POKER RUN benefiting NOKHS

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About this event
● Business logo placement on the official player’s card
● Logo displayed on the event sponsor's banner (Displayed on main intersections 10 days leading up to the event)
● Exclusive banner display at Ody’s for two weeks leading up to the event (provided by sponsor)
● Custom Yard Sign displaying "Proud Sponsor of the Unleashed Poker Run benefiting NOKHS.”
● Eight (8) event t-shirts and eight (8) rider passes
● Premium placement of Logo featured on event t-shirt, acknowledgment in all promotional materials, team radio advertisements, social media posts, and website.
● Eight (8) premium cigars vouchers - Courtesy of The Grand Cigar & Lounge
● Eight (8) VIP tickets to an Exclusive Sponsorship Party at The Grand Cigar & Lounge, held Friday, May 1, from 5:30 PM–12:00 AM. Includes eight (8) drink tickets, sushi bar and asian cuisine catered by MISO, dessert, and live music.
● Business logo placement on the official player’s card
● Logo displayed on the event sponsor's banner (Displayed on main intersections 10 days leading up tothe event)
● Exclusive banner display at Ody’s for two weeks leading up to the event (provided by sponsor)
● Custom Yard Sign displaying "Proud Sponsor of the Unleashed Poker Run benefiting NOKHS”
● Six (6) event t-shirts and Six (6) rider passes
● Acknowledgment and premium placement of Logo featured on event t-shirt, all promotional materials, team radio advertisements, social media posts, and website.
● Six (6) premium cigars vouchers - Courtesy of The Grand Cigar & Lounge
● Five (5) VIP tickets to an Exclusive Sponsorship Party at The Grand Cigar & Lounge, held Friday, May 1, from 5:30 PM–12:00 AM. Includes five (5) drink tickets, sushi bar and asian cuisine catered by MISO, dessert, and live music.
● Business Logo featured on the official player’s card
● Recognition during the official Thank You announcement at the after-party
● Three (3) event T-shirts and three (3) rider passes
● Acknowledgement in all promotional materials, social media posts and website.
● Two (2) premium cigar vouchers - Courtesy of The Grand Cigar & Lounge
● Two (2) VIP tickets to an Exclusive Sponsorship Party at The Grand Cigar & Lounge, held Friday, May 1, from 5:30 PM–12:00 AM. Includes two (2) drink tickets, sushi bar and asian cuisine catered by MISO, dessert, and live music.
● Business Logo featured on the official player’s card
● Recognition during the official Thank You announcement at the after-party
● Acknowledgement in all promotional materials, social media posts and website
● Two (2) Rider Passes
● Business Logo featured on the official player’s card
● Recognition during the official Thank You announcement at the after-party
● Acknowledgement in all promotional materials, social media posts and website
● One (1) Rider Pass
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